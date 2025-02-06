What is General Hospital fame Maurice Benard's net worth? Everything you need to know

Maurice Benard, known for playing Sonny Corinthos on the ABC soap opera General Hospital, first appeared on the show in 1993 as a mob boss dealing with bipolar disorder. This role has made Maurice one of the most recognized actors in daytime TV, and over the years, his performance as Sonny has earned him several Daytime Emmy Awards.

Besides General Hospital, Maurice Benard has had a successful career in both TV and movies. He has appeared in several other soap operas, TV movies, and films, showing his wide range as an actor, and his talent and versatility have cemented his place as one of the top actors in daytime television.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Maurice Benard has a net worth of $2 million. This wealth comes from his long-running role on General Hospital, other movie roles, endorsements, and real estate investments.

General Hospital fame Maurice Benard's journey to millions

Maurice Benard has made most of his money from acting, especially from his role on General Hospital, where he’s been working for over 30 years. He is reported to make between $3,000 and $5,000 per episode, which makes him one of the top-paid actors in soap operas. Since General Hospital airs over 250 episodes a year, he earns a significant portion of his wealth just from the show.

His path to success started in 1987 when he got his first big TV role as Nico Kelly on All My Children. He stayed on the show until 1990, which helped launch his career. Following this was his role as Sonny Corinthos, which was originally based on a six-month contract but was later transformed into a long-term commitment.

In addition to soap operas, Maurice has acted in movies and TV films like Lucy & Desi: Before the Laughter, The Ghost and the Whale, and Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter.

These acting jobs have also helped him grow his fortune. Additionally, he has earned money through endorsements, public speaking engagements on mental health awareness, and real estate investments. In 2011, he sold his Hollywood Hills home for $1.386 million, which added to his financial success.

A glance at Maurice Benard's acting journey

Maurice Benard started his acting career in the late 1980s when he appeared on All My Children as Nico Kelly. This role earned him a nomination for the Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Male Newcomer in 1989. After leaving the show in 1990, he appeared in guest roles on shows like DEA, Stat, and Dark Justice, before landing his most famous gig as Sonny Corinthos in 1993.

As Sonny, a troubled but charming mob boss, Maurice became widely recognized among audiences. Over the years, he has won three Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor (in 2003, 2019, and 2021), and three Soap Opera Digest Awards. His character's struggles with bipolar disorder are similar to Maurice’s real-life challenges, making his performance personal and heartfelt.

Maurice has also acted in movies like Mi Vida Loca, Restraining Order, and Confession. In 2019, he played mob boss John Gotti in Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter, which earned him praise for his acting.

His more recent works include the movie Equal Standard (2020) and the short film Passions (2022). After more than 30 years since his debut, Maurice continues to be a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

