General Hospital preview sees explosive Nurses Ball secrets, Drew’s downfall, and Carly’s world colliding

Disaster is waiting to sneak into many lives on General Hospital's upcoming episodes, as disclosures of some secrets upend relationships in the town. On one hand, Carly's hasty decision is waiting to bite her back, while on the other, Drew's high flight is waiting to lead to a fall. Meanwhile, the eagerly awaited annual Nurses Ball will turn sour for many.

The past few weeks on General Hospital saw a volatile atmosphere surrounding the Port Charles residents as enemies sharpened their weapons for attack. Lulu Spencer was pushed back by Chase, Dante, Tracy, and Carly against going after Brook Lynn. However, she continued sleuthing about BLQ's baby, particularly after witnessing Lois's reaction to Dante and Gio's clash.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn was seen missing her long-estranged son on his birthday. On the other hand, Gio reached out to Sonny and Brook Lynn about Dante's attitude towards him. Elsewhere, Michael's custody case dates were declared, and Willow was served the papers. While Drew appointed Ric as Willow's attorney, Carly decided to represent Michael on his behalf.

More battles threaten to disturb peaceful lives on General Hospital, one of the long-running daily soaps airing on ABC since April 1963.

General Hospital: Nurses Ball delivers more than expected

The long-awaited annual event, the Nurses Ball, is ready to premiere on May 20, 2025. The soap's spoilers suggest that some long-held skeletons will drop out of the closet during the event. While the show will dazzle and entertain, Lulu Spencer's breakthrough sleuthing may finally show results. As such, Gio's parentage is likely to be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

Brook Lynn, who was unaware of her son's identity, will be shocked to find him so close. She will be upset with her mother for keeping this fact from her. While she will get emotional, Dante Falconeri will get a double blow.

On one side, he would be learning that he had an elder son, while on the other, he would find that it was the same person he was trying to corner about Rocco's situation. On top of that, Dante will be upset that BLQ never told him about getting pregnant after their high school camp.

The week may expose more secrets as Portia faces Curtis's queries. Whether she comes clean at the expense of a destroyed marriage remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Drew wrongly believes he has it all sorted

General Hospital fans know that Drew has too much to hide. On one hand, he is blackmailing Dr. Portia by holding her past indiscretion over her, while on the other, he has many things to hide from his lady love. If Willow knows, she may never forgive him.

For one, he bribed Michael's clinic to stop Willow from meeting him using a lie. Secondly, he had a physical affair with her mother even when he was pursuing her. Lastly, he plans to destroy Sonny and Michael in one fell swoop and does not mind Mayor Laura being the collateral.

Also, the vial that Willow found on him, which he explained away as vitamins, could be Ketamine that he may be planning to plant on his next victim. Drew likely plans to frame Tracy for his drugging and may plant the Ketamine vial on her property.

However, with Curtis realizing that Drew is blackmailing his wife, the Aurora chief will be planning his return strategy. He may also team up with Nina or Laura to make a foolproof plan that is likely to derail Drew's career.

General Hospital: Carly's world may be closing in

Recently, Carly decided to represent her son, Michael, in his custody battle. She refused to let Michael be informed about her moves, rejecting Jason's advice that this was Michael's choice. In Friday's episode, dated May 16, 2025, Nina came to talk to her about the upcoming court battles.

As they discuss, Nina will likely discover Carly's role in bringing the dates forward. She may also realize that Carly wants to take away Willow's children from their mother. As such, a furious Nina may lose her temper over Carly's stance on the matter and respond with a slap.

After getting chastised, Carly Spencer may open up to her daughter, justifying her decisions. While Josslyn will take her mother's side, Carly may remain unaware of Joss's secret employment with the WSB. However, on Thursday, May 22, 2025, Carly will meet Vaughn, as Joss worries about the consequences.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out how Dante, Gio, and Brook Lynn's lives pan out after their truth is outed.

