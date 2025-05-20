General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 20, 2025): The iconic Nurse Ball drama begins with Alexis warning Ric and more confrontations coming up

The official General Hospital YouTube account posted a video on May 20, 2025, teasing the events about to unfold in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview, it is revealed that the Nurses' Ball drama begins. The preview announces the beginning of the major event, stating:

Ad

"This is going to be a wild night at the Nurses' Ball."

However, the preview does not shed light on the exact happenings that are going to unfold at the Nurses' Ball 2025. Meanwhile, Alexis confronts Ric and warns him, saying he may not like where the situation ends. Alexis remarks:

"You may not like where it ends."

As Alexis gives a warning to Ric, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, it is shown that major confrontations are coming up. Anna meets Felicia and tells her that she might have solved their problem. Anna says:

Ad

Trending

"I think you might just have solved our problem."

With the Nurses' Ball drama starting to unravel and Alexis giving a warning to Ric, the spoiler preview for the May 20, 2025 episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters, where numerous dramatic events will likely unravel.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on May 20, 2025

Ad

Spoilers for the May 20, 2025, episode of General Hospital reveal that Port Charles' key characters will attend the red carpet event at the Nurses' Ball 2025.

Sonny will arrive with Donna, making a major entrance. Meanwhile, Lucy will deal with a chaotic moment involving a llama. Nina will show up despite her recent fight with Carly, and she’ll be paired with Drew as co-hosts or presenters, despite their tensions.

In the meantime, Anna will meet Felicia behind the scenes and tell the latter that she might have solved their problem. Although the exact problem has not been revealed, it is expected to be related to the Ball or the recent investigations. Anna will not reveal the details, but her plan will begin to unfold during the event.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Alexis is expected to receive a surprise related to Ric, Ava, or her daughter, Kristina's actions. Considering the fact that Kristina had cut the brake lines of Ric's car, Alexis may face an emotional confrontation or a legal fallout about the way she attempted to handle things.

Elsewhere, Chase will be receiving a suspicious phone call during the event. After answering it, he will say, "You want me to get what?" The phone call hints that he will likely receive a request related to an urgent investigation or something personal. Although the details about the phone call are not revealed, it is expected to impact his storyline in the upcoming episodes.

Ad

Later, in General Hospital, Lulu will dress up for the Ball and enter the Quartermaine living room, where the family is gathered. Her arrival is expected to fuel the next step in revealing the truth about Gio's true identity and his connection to Dante and Brook Lynn.

What happened in the May 19, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

Ad

In the episode of General Hospital that aired on May 19, 2025, Nina and Carly engaged in a heated argument, where the two ended up slapping each other and fighting on the floor. Josslyn arrived at the scene and stopped their fight. When Carly said she scheduled a custody hearing behind Michael's back, Nina warned her, saying she would not let her take Willow's kids.

Meanwhile, Sonny tried to convince Willow to postpone the court date. However, when Nina arrived, Willow decided to move forward. On the other hand, Drew blackmailed Portia, threatening to end her career. However, he was unaware that Curtis recorded the entire thing.

Ad

Later, Lulu received a confirmation from a former bandmate. She learned that Camilla was not pregnant in 2003, strengthening her theory that Brook Lynn was hiding the truth about Gio's true identity.

Also Read: "Michael should get custody" — General Hospital fans hope Carly wins for now but want Michael to return and take control

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More