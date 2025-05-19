What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital (May 20, 2025)?

On May 19, General Hospital ended with chaos. Nina and Carly’s uneasy alliance finally blew up in Carly’s living room when the two started slapping each other and fighting on the floor. Josslyn walked in mid-brawl and broke them apart. Carly admitted she scheduled a custody hearing behind Michael’s back, and Nina warned her she wouldn’t let her take Willow’s kids.

Meanwhile, Sonny almost convinced Willow to postpone the court date, but Nina’s arrival, bruised and furious, pushed Willow to move ahead. Over at Curtis’s office, Drew threatened Portia’s career with a blackmail scheme disguised as a hypothetical, not knowing that Curtis recorded the whole thing.

Lulu also got confirmation from a former bandmate that Camilla wasn’t pregnant in 2003, backing up her theory that Brook Lynn is hiding the truth about Gio.

On Monday, May 20, the Nurses Ball red carpet will begin with Sonny arriving alongside Donna and Lucy, dealing with an early crisis. Nina will appear in public fresh off her fight with Carly, and she’ll be forced to team up with Drew to kick off the event. Anna will say she’s figured something out behind the scenes. Meanwhile, Alexis will get an unexpected shock, and Chase will receive a cryptic phone call during the gala.

What to expect from the May 20, 2025 episode of General Hospital?

The May 20 episode of General Hospital will pick up at the start of the Nurses Ball red carpet event. Sonny will arrive with Donna, and their entrance is expected to be one of the first big appearances of the evening.

Lucy will be busy right away trying to manage some kind of crisis related to the event, which might involve logistics, performers, or something going wrong backstage. She will also be seen handling a llama, which hints at one of the Ball’s more chaotic moments early on.

Nina will show up at the event after her fight with Carly and will be seen trying to hold it together in public. She will be paired up with Drew despite their ongoing issues.

The two will be required to smile for the cameras and act as co-hosts or presenters, which will put even more pressure on both of them after what happened with Carly and Curtis. Drew will likely keep quiet about the recording Curtis made, while Nina will still be fuming about the custody hearing being pushed forward.

Anna will appear behind the scenes and tell Felicia that she might have figured out a way to solve their problem. The exact nature of this issue hasn’t been made clear yet, but it could be tied to something at the Ball or related to her recent investigations. Anna won’t go into full detail yet, but her plan will likely begin to unfold during the event.

Meanwhile, Alexis will receive a surprise. Spoilers suggest this could be linked to Ric and Ava or something tied to her daughter Kristina’s actions. Given the mention of Kristina cutting the brake line on Ric’s car, Alexis may face legal fallout or an emotional confrontation about the way she tried to handle things.

Elsewhere, Chase will get a mysterious phone call during the gala. He will answer it and be heard saying, “You want me to what?” This line points to a request that could involve an urgent task, an investigation, or something personal. The rest of his reaction will be kept under wraps, but the phone call will likely affect what happens next in his storyline.

In General Hospital, Lulu will also make an entrance dressed for the Ball and will walk into the Quartermaine living room just as the family is gathered. Her arrival will likely lead to the next step in revealing the truth about Gio and Brook Lynn’s connection.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

