General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 21, 2025): Josslyn warns Willow, Lulu digs deep, and Alexis makes Kristina confront the truth

The official General Hospital YouTube account posted a video on May 21, 2025, teasing the events about to unfold in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview, it is revealed that Josslyn gives a strict warning to Willow. She warns Willow, saying she could never take Michael's children away from him. Josslyn states:

"You will never take Michael's children away from him."

However, the preview does not shed light on the exact happenings that are going to unfold between Josslyn and Willow. Meanwhile, Lulu continues digging deep, aiming to uncover the truth about Gio's identity. She tells Cody that she just needs to confirm her suspicion. Lulu says:

"I'm right. I just need to confirm my suspicion."

As Lulu tells Cody that she is right about her suspicion, fans are eager to find out what information Lulu has about Gio, which could expose the truth about his identity by linking him to Brook Lynn.

Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Alexis makes Kristina confront the truth. She explains to Kristina that everyone knows the truth about the car crash and that they can prove it. Alexis remarks:

"They know what you did, and they can prove it."

With Josslyn giving a warning to Willow and Alexis confronting Kristina about the car accident, the spoiler preview for the May 21, 2025 episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters, where several dramatic events will likely unravel.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on May 21, 2025

The spoilers for the May 21, 2025, episode of General Hospital reveal that major confrontations take place and shocking secrets start surfacing during the Nurses' Ball. As tensions rise in Port Charles, Josslyn warns Willow not to take Michael's kids away from him.

After hearing Carly's perspective, Josslyn states that Drew and Willow's relationship is a part of the custody problem. Although Willow will stand her ground, things are expected to escalate between the two. On the other hand, it is revealed that Michael will return to town soon.

In the meantime, Lulu will continue tracking Lois's movements at the Ball. Previously, she informed Cody that she believes Gio is Brook Lynn and Dante's secret son. She says she needs evidence before approaching Dante. She will watch Lois closely, hoping to find a lead to uncover the truth about Gio's identity.

When Lulu tells Cody she needs to confirm her suspicion, Cody may help her run a DNA test. Since Brook Lynn does not know the truth about Gio, she will not suspect Lulu's actions in uncovering the truth.

On General Hospital, Anna will have to adjust her Nurses' Ball performance after Tracy is arrested for drugging someone. Anna may find a replacement or change the routine. She looked nervous on the red carpet, so the episode will show if she can manage the situation.

Meanwhile, Curtis tells Portia he knows Drew is blackmailing her. They have a serious talk, and Portia must decide whether to reveal all her secrets.

Alexis will attempt to deal with the fallout by telling Kristina that Ric and Ava know she tried to kill Ava. Kristina is expected to be shocked and lash out at Alexis. Although Ric and Ava do not appear on-screen, their involvement is made evident in the current storyline. It is also expected that Molly will learn the truth about the car crash soon.

Later, in General Hospital, Sonny will issue a warning to Ada Turner. It is expected that he will inform her that no one is forcing him to run out of town. As they engage in a serious conversation, it is revealed that Sonny is completely aware of who is coming after him. Sonny makes it clear that he is not in the mood to back down.

What happened in the May 20, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

In the episode of General Hospital that aired on May 20, 2025, the annual Nurses' Ball began, and chaos started erupting at the event. Things took a shocking turn when Tracy got arrested for allegedly drugging someone. While everyone in the crowd was shocked, Anna's performance got derailed.

Meanwhile, Willow showed up at the scene in a crimson gown and kissed Drew in front of the press, shaking things up at the event. However, she was unaware of the fact that she was being watched by a mysterious man.

Later, Lulu was convinced that Gio was the secret son of Brook Lynn and Dante. She told Cody that she needed some proof to expose the truth. On the other hand, Alexis met Kristina and told her that Ava and Ric knew the truth about the car crash. It was revealed that Ric and Ava knew that Kristina tried to kill Ava, but Ric was accidentally targeted.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

