What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital (May 21, 2025)?

The General Hospital episode that aired on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, opened the doors to the annual Nurses’ Ball—and chaos followed close behind. Tracy was arrested on the red carpet for allegedly drugging someone, shocking the crowd, and derailing Anna’s planned performance.

Willow showed up in a crimson gown, kissed Drew in front of the press, and unknowingly got watched by a mystery man on a private jet. Lulu, convinced that Gio is Dante and Brook Lynn’s son, told Cody she plans to get proof. Meanwhile, Alexis told Kristina that Ava and Ric know she tried to kill Ava and accidentally targeted Ric instead.

Coming up on the Wednesday, May 21 episode, Josslyn will confront Willow and warn her not to take Michael’s kids away. Lulu will continue watching Lois, hoping to catch her in a slip-up that confirms her theory about Gio.

Anna’s backup plan for her Nurses’ Ball performance will unfold, and viewers will see whether it works or falls apart. Curtis is expected to tell Portia that he knows about Drew’s blackmail. Alexis and Kristina will continue to clash, and Sonny will make it clear to A.D.A. Justine Turner that no one will be pushing him out of Port Charles.

What to expect from the May 21, 2025 episode of General Hospital?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

The General Hospital episode set to air on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, will continue the Nurses’ Ball chaos with confrontations, secrets, and more tension across Port Charles. Josslyn will step into the spotlight as she directly warns Willow not to take Michael’s kids away.

After hearing Carly’s side of things, Josslyn will make it clear that she sees Drew and Willow’s relationship as part of the custody problem. Willow will stand her ground, but the situation between them will escalate. Michael’s return is expected soon, so this fight may push that reveal closer.

Lulu will keep tracking Lois’s movements at the ball. She already told Cody she believes Gio is Dante and Brook Lynn’s son, and she wants proof before going to Dante. She will continue watching Lois closely, hoping to find a moment that confirms what she’s pieced together so far.

Depending on what she sees during the ball, Cody may help her run a DNA test behind the scenes. Brook Lynn still won’t know anything about Gio’s real parentage and won’t suspect Lulu is working on uncovering the truth.

Anna’s plan to adjust her Nurses’ Ball performance after Tracy’s arrest will move forward. Tracy was originally part of the act but was taken into custody for drugging someone without their knowledge. Anna will have to find a replacement or completely rearrange the routine.

She already appeared worried on the red carpet, so Wednesday’s episode will likely show whether she pulls it off or not. Chase, who arrested Tracy, will be back at the event and may continue facing questions about what happened.

Meanwhile, in General Hospital, Curtis will tell Portia that he knows Drew has been blackmailing her. The two will have a serious conversation, shaking their marriage again. Portia will have to decide whether to come clean about everything else she’s hiding. Their scenes are expected to be quiet but loaded with tension.

Elsewhere, Alexis will deal with the fallout from telling Kristina that Ava and Ric know she tried to kill Ava. Kristina will still be stunned, and their argument will continue. Alexis will push for calm, but Kristina may lash out again. Ric and Ava may not appear onscreen, but their involvement will keep hanging over the storyline. Molly hasn’t found out yet, but that reveal is coming closer.

In General Hospital, Sonny will issue a warning to A.D.A. Justine Turner. He’ll let her know that no one is running him out of town. Their conversation may not be brief, but it will confirm that Sonny is fully aware of who’s coming for him—and he isn’t backing down.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

