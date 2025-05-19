"She has always been a selfish brat" — General Hospital fans reignite debate over Lulu’s role in Nathan’s tragic death

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Lulu's actions directly contributed to Nathan's death. Although she did not physically kill him, Lulu convinced Nathan to pursue a story about his father, Cesar Faison. Lulu's deeds lured Faison to the scene that ultimately resulted in Nathan's murder in January 2018.

Ad

While addressing Nathan's storyline on General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Lulu's seemingly questionable actions. While several fans claimed that Lulu was not directly involved in Nathan's killing, many viewers slammed her for being the reason why Maxie's late husband, Nathan, was murdered.

One fan, going by the name Gina Hernand, commented on Facebook, saying Lulu had always been a selfish person. Gina stated:

"That’s what I have been saying! She doesn’t care who gets hurt. She has always been a selfish brat."

Ad

Trending

A post made by a fan, saying Lulu had always been a selfish brat (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

The above comment was a response to a post made by Tammy Jones. Tammy posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 14, 2025. Tammy wrote:

Ad

"Lulu was like this always. She is the reason why Maxie’s husband was killed."

A Facebook post about Lulu (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Lulu's actions. While a netizen pointed out that Lulu had always been a pain for others, another fan noted that Lulu needed to keep her mouth shut.

Ad

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and argued whether Lulu was responsible for Nathan's death. One viewer claimed that Nathan was killed by his own father, Cesar, and not Lulu.

Ad

On the other hand, another user argued that Lulu had nothing to do with Nathan's killing.

Fans voice their opinions about Lulu (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Plot dynamics revolving around Lulu and Nathan on General Hospital

According to General Hospital's storyline, Lulu tried to convince Nathan to write a story about his father, Cesar Faison, hoping it would lead to Faison's capture. It was revealed that Lulu wanted to attract Faison and allow the authorities to arrest him.

Ad

Ad

As expected, Faison showed up at the scene. Although Lulu was not directly involved in the killing, it was her actions that lured him to the scene that ultimately led to Nathan's death. Maxie got furious at Lulu for putting Nathan in danger, especially since she did not warn her about the risk.

Lulu felt guilty and had moral responsibility for Nathan's death, despite not directly committing the murder. In January 2018, Nathan died due to a gunshot wound in the line of duty. His father, Cesar Faison, was the one who shot and killed him after Nathan intervened to protect Maxie.

Ad

Major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

Ad

In the latest episode of General Hospital that aired on May 16, 2025, Curtis met Drew and blamed him for blackmailing Portia. Lulu, on the other hand, told Cody that she believed Gio was Dante and Brook Lynn's secret son. Lulu presented a clear timeline from her research to support her case.

Meanwhile, Willow opened up to Isaiah and told him that she was under immense pressure due to her divorce and custody situation. Sonny and Carly clashed with each other when the latter revealed her plan to use Drew's scandals in court.

Ad

Later, Brook Lynn announced that it was her son's birthday. Tracy assured Brook Lynn that Lulu's adoption article would not come out. Isaiah secretly listened to Portia when she revealed that she lied to Curtis. Finally, Tracy rejected Drew when he wanted to reclaim the Quartermaine name.

Also Read: General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 19, 2025): Lulu refuses to back down while Nina slaps Carly, and Brook Lynn questions Tracy

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More