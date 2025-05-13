“Maxie is black widow-ish” — Kirsten Storms reflects on her character’s 20 years of love and loss on General Hospital

American actor Kirsten Storms of General Hospital fame spoke on her two-decade stay in the soap. She discussed with Swooon.com about her character's romantic pairings with various men in the soap. She also met her real-life partner, Brandon Barash, on the soap. Currently, her character, Maxie Jones, is settled into a stable marriage with Damian Spinelli and has two children.

Storms spoke about the number of romances Maxie had on GH, with many of the male characters dying before she moved on to her next romance. As such, Storms felt that her character resembled the Marvel Comics character, Black Widow.

"So many of them are dead. Maxie is black widow-ish."

Meanwhile, Maxie continues to play an important role in the cosmetic company Deception, in addition to being a supportive friend to Brook Lynn and Lulu Spencer on General Hospital, the long-running ABC daily soap based on the residents of Port Charles, a fictional township.

General Hospital famed Kirsten Storms reminisces on Maxie's romances

As mentioned before, Kirsten Storms spoke to the media platform about all the characters that Maxie Jones romanced on GH. Some of them were killed while dating her.

Her first teenage crush was Lucky Spencer, then played by Greg Vaughn. However, she received no encouragement from the much older Lucky. Later, Maxie dated Andrew St.John's Kyle Ratcliffe. However, she realized that the drug-laden teenage relationship was not for her, and they parted.

After her heart transplant, she dated a young cop, Jesse Beaudry, played by Matt Marraccini. Not long after, the character died due to a shooting at a carnival, leaving Maxie shocked. Her next serious relationship was with Cooper Barrett, portrayed by Jason Gerhardt. Cooper was killed by a psychopathic serial killer, along with Maxie's sister, Georgie.

Maxie found Bradford Anderson's Damian Spinelli a constant friend through her troubles and by her side for years. While considering a serious relationship, Maxie had a series of crushes, including Brandon Barash's Johnny Zacchara, James Franco's Franco, Jason Cook's Matt Hunter, Zachary Garred's Levi Dunckleman, Wes Ramsey's Peter August and more.

However, her relationship with Ryan Paevey's Nathan West was well-liked by General Hospital fans. The two got married before Nathan was shot by the criminal Faison. She received support from Peter West after Nathan's death, but discovered that he was Faison's son and the real target instead of Nathan. Maxie, later, gave birth to Nathan's son, James.

Where is Maxie's current story arc on General Hospital?

Recently, Kirsten Storms' Maxie was pulled into a dilemma when Brook Lynn asked her to choose a side in the latter's fight with Lulu Spencer. As GH fans know, Lulu and BLQ have a longstanding friction. It has escalated with Lulu discovering BLQ's teenage pregnancy.

BLQ had a baby who was put up for a closed adoption, with the former having no information about the child's identity. However, this secret was never disclosed to the baby's father, Dante Falconeri. Lulu insisted that the father be told about his eldest son, while BLQ and others think this may disrupt many lives.

With Lulu currently sleuthing about the baby's identity, BLQ found herself in a fix. Since Maxie and Lulu have a friendship now after resolving their differences, BLQ's warning has put Maxie in a tough spot. Whether she resolves the fight or picks a side remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Maxie actor, Kirsten Storms, is slated to complete 20 years on the soap on May 23, 2025. Stay tuned to General Hospital to see which decision Storms' Maxie makes in the upcoming episodes.

