What role did Ryan Paevey play on General Hospital? Character details explored 

Ryan Paevey is an American actor who portrayed Nathan West on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. The character was introduced in 2013 and left the show in 2018. During his short run on the show, Nathan became a fan favourite because of his morally upright attitude.

General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap opera in American television history. It first aired in 1963 and has been on the air ever since. General Hospital, created by Frank and Doris Hursley, is set in the fictional island of Port Charles and revolves around the complex lives of the most influential families.

Here's an insight into the character of Ryan Paevey: Nathan West on the General Hospital

Nathan and Maxie from General Hospital (Image via ABC Network)

The character of Natan West was introduced to the daytime soap opera in 2013 by actor Ryan Paevey. Nantahan is introduced as a detective who came to Port Charles from New York during the New Year to sublet the apartment of Maxie Jones. The two are seen exchanging words about giving the New Year a fresh start.

Later, it is revealed that Nathan is the son of Madeline Reeves, James Reeves, who had changed his name to join the police force. Later, it was revealed that he is the biological son of Madeline's sister, Liesl Obrecht, with the dangerous criminal Cesar Faison. He came to Port Charles to solve the mystery of who had drugged his sister, Nina Reeves, which led to a miscarriage.

It is further revealed that Madeline had drugged Nina, not to harm her, but to kill her child. She killed the unborn baby because it was an affair with Silas, whom Madeline thought was a bad influence on her. When Madeline found out that Nina is pregnant with Silas' child, she thought it could affect her relationship with her daughter deeply, so she decided to kill the child.

During Nathan's time on Port Charles, he grew closer to Maxie Jones, who was involved with Levi at the time. However, after a to of ups and downs, when Maxie found that she was nothing less than a pawn in Levi's scheme, she broke things off with them. After learning about their separation, Nathan confesses his feelings to Maxie, however, she backs up, saying that he is too good for her.

After the two get involved romantically, Nathan's ex-wife, Claudette Beaulieu, comes to Port Charles to stir up misunderstandings. Their relationship faces several challenges, but the couple eventually got married. However, when there was a search for the dangerous criminal Cesar Faison (Nathan's biological father) by the WSB and PCPD. Cesar took Maxie as a hostage, and to save her, Natahn got in the middle and was shot during the fight, thus causing the tragic end of the character on the soap opera.

About Ryan Paevey, the actor from General Hospital

Ryan Paevey is an American actor born on September 24, 1984, in Torrance, California. Apart from playing the role of Nathan West on the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the actor has been a part of several other projects, like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Marrying Mr. Darcy, From Friend to Fiancé, A Summer Romance, A Timeless Christmas, and many more.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

