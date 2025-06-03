“Nothing new here” — General Hospital fans recall past births as Sasha’s labor sparks déjà vu and theories about an unexpected delivery room hero

The official Instagram account of General Hospital posted a spoiler preview on June 2, 2025, teasing the events unfolding tonight, on June 3, 2025. In the spoiler preview, it was showcased that Sasha would go into labor while Ric interrogated her during Michael and Willow's custody battle. The preview suggested that Sasha would interrupt the court hearing, saying her baby was coming.

Ad

While addressing the ongoing drama in the current storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Sasha going into labor in court. Viewers recalled past births in the ABC soap opera and talked about experiencing déjà vu, claiming that someone would help deliver Sasha's baby. Fans discussed theories, suggesting that Willow or Michael could become the delivery room hero.

A user named Brittany Maples posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on June 2, 2025, discussing the spoiler scene, where Sasha was shown going into labor. Brittany posted a picture of the scene and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Sasha going into labor while Ric is questioning her and her saying the baby is coming makes me wonder if there isn't time to go to GH and Willow be the one to deliver Sasha’s baby."

A Facebook post about Sasha (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

While responding to Brittany's post, a fan named Marilyn Sanchez Mixco commented on Facebook, saying it was nothing new, as Leslie had delivered Monica's baby earlier in the show. Marilyn stated:

Ad

"Nothing new here. Leslie delivered Monica's baby AJ back in the day."

A post made by a fan, discussing past births on the show (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Sasha's pregnancy. While a netizen pointed out that Michael might expose himself as the father of Sasha's baby, another fan noted that Sasha should be taken to the hospital immediately.

Ad

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and speculated what could happen next on the daytime drama. One viewer argued that Michael should be the one to help deliver the baby, thereby becoming the unexpected delivery room hero. On the other hand, another user feared whether Sasha would lose her baby.

Ad

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Sasha's pregnancy on General Hospital

Ad

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Sasha initially informed everyone that she was pregnant with Jason's baby. However, Nina finally discovered the truth about Sasha's pregnancy. After digging deep, she uncovers the real identity of the father of Sasha's child.

During the May 28, 2025 episode, Nina learned the truth about Sasha’s baby after Maxie accidentally gave away some clues. Later, Nina confirmed with the bartender that Jason did not leave with Sasha the night before Halloween. She realized it was Michael, hinting he was the baby’s father.

Ad

Ad

In the May 30, 2025, episode, Nina contemplated whether she should expose Michael as the real father of Sasha's baby. Ava encouraged Nina to move forward with her plan. However, Nina feared that the deadly consequences could destroy Sasha's life.

In the spoiler preview for the June 3, 2025, episode, published on Instagram on June 2, 2025, disclosed that Sasha would be going into labor. While Ric would question Sasha during Michael and Willow's custody hearing, Sasha would interrupt the courtroom battle, saying her baby was coming.

Ad

The latest developments suggested someone would help deliver Sasha's baby, becoming the delivery room hero. While several fans wondered whether Willow would be the one to deliver Sasha's baby, many viewers claimed that Michael would come out as the real father of Sasha's child.

Also Read: “Engagement ring?” — General Hospital fans wonder if Elizabeth’s discovery signals a proposal or something far more complicated

Fans can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More