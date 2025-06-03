General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (June 3, 2025): Alexis fears for her secret, Dante apologizes to Sonny, and Carly makes her stance clear

The official General Hospital YouTube account posted a video on June 3, 2025, teasing the events unfolding in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview for the June 3, 2025, episode, Marco corners Alexis, asking her questions about the Cassadine trust. Alexis questions Marco if the latter wants to know whether she is laundering money.

However, the preview does not reveal what happens next between the two. Meanwhile, Dante apologizes to Sonny in an unexpected turn of events. He approaches Sonny, saying he owes the latter an apology.

As Dante decides to apologize to Sonny, fans are eager to find out what happens next between the two in the upcoming episodes. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Carly makes her stance clear about the custody battle. Carly remarks:

"I'm going to do whatever it takes to get my grandchildren away from this world."

With Dante's apology and Carly's stance, the spoiler preview for the June 3, 2025, episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters where several dramatic events are likely to unravel.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on June 3, 2025

The spoilers for the upcoming episode of General Hospital reveal that Michael and Willow's custody battle is set to begin. Michael will arrive in court, determined to gain full custody of Wiley and Amelia. He will argue that Willow's decision to follow Drew and move to Washington, D.C., may compromise the stability of their children.

Carly will remain by Michael's side throughout. She will support him and arrange the hearing. Jason will also appear in court, determined to support the Corinthos family through thick and thin.

Ric Lansing, on the other hand, will represent Willow. When Ric makes a call to bring someone to court, viewers may wonder whether he will bring Nina to damage Michael's reputation and help Willow's case.

In the meantime, Brook Lynn will continue to deal with the truth about Gio's identity. It is expected that she will still remain at odds with Gloria and Lois. Tensions will escalate after Brook Lynn learns that Camilla may have wanted to tell Gio the truth before she passed away.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Brook Lynn will blame her mother and grandmother, Lois and Gloria, for silencing a dying woman and manipulating her into keeping a secret.

She will demand answers, asking them how far they went to suppress the secret. Lois, Gloria, and Brook Lynn are expected to clash when discussing Camilla's final days. Gio, on the other hand, will continue to avoid Brook Lynn and try to find answers on his own.

Elsewhere, Marco's father and Jordan will spend some time at the Metro Court pool, where they will meet Professor Dalton. Jordan may uncover new information about Dalton. She will contemplate and think about conveying the intel to Anna.

Later, Marco will corner Alexis and press her harder to get answers. He will question Alexis about the Cassadine trust and the Dolos Corporation. Marco will explain that Dolos is a shell company, asking Alexis why she moved $10 million into it. Alexis will pretend to be insulted and deny the allegations.

Alexis will attempt to avoid the questions, citing family loyalty and positing herself as a trustee. However, Marco remains skeptical. In a surprising twist, Ric will try to pressure Alexis by tying her into legal complications connected to the custody hearing or the Cassadine estate.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

