What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital (June 3, 2025)?

The June 2 episode of General Hospital ended with several storylines ready to blow up. Lucky finally confessed to Liz that Kristina tampered with Ric’s brakes, not Ava’s, which caused the crash that nearly killed her. Liz was shocked to learn he’d known since the night it happened.

Over at Carly’s place, Kristina pushed Michael to fight harder in court, claiming Willow had become too reckless under Drew’s influence. Meanwhile, Alexis found herself under scrutiny after Laura and Marco noticed $10 million missing from Ace’s trust.

At Lulu’s, Rocco learned Gio is his brother, while Gio, still processing everything, sought advice from Sonny. Brook Lynn had a breakdown in the Quartermaine kitchen, confronting Lois and Gloria about hiding her son’s identity for years, and Gio walked in right as the argument exploded.

Now, on June 3, the custody battle between Michael and Willow will officially begin. Jason will show up in court, dressed and ready, as Carly stands by Michael’s side. Ric will place a mysterious call, possibly to Nina, setting up a legal move that could flip the case. Brook Lynn will hear a shocking new detail about Camilla’s final days, and Alexis will be grilled harder about her dealings with the Dolos Corporation.

What to expect from the June 3, 2025 episode from General Hospital?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

The June 3 episode of General Hospital will center around Michael and Willow’s custody hearing, which is finally set to begin. Michael will show up in court determined to gain full custody of Wiley and Amelia. He will believe Willow’s recent actions, including her decision to follow Drew and possibly move to Washington, D.C., put their children’s stability at risk.

Michael will also be backed by Carly, who arranged the hearing and plans to be at his side throughout. Jason will appear in court, wearing a suit, ready to support the Corinthos family in whatever way he can.

Willow will be represented by Ric Lansing, who will make a phone call asking someone to get to the courthouse right away. There is speculation that he will be contacting Nina, who may have damaging information to help Willow’s case.

If Nina chooses to get involved, she could use what she knows to give Ric leverage during the hearing. This could include personal or financial details about Michael, Carly, or even Sasha. Questions will be raised over whether Nina will betray Sasha, someone she once treated like a daughter, to help Willow win custody.

While the court drama unfolds, Brook Lynn will continue to deal with the emotional fallout of Gio’s reveal. She will still be at odds with Lois and Gloria, and the tension is expected to grow when she hears that Camilla may have wanted to tell Gio the truth before she died.

In General Hospital, Brook Lynn will accuse her mother and grandmother of silencing a dying woman and manipulating her into keeping the secret. She will demand answers about how far they went to protect the lie, and the discussion will get heated as more of Camilla’s final days come to light. Gio will likely continue to avoid Brook Lynn and may try to find more answers on his own.

Elsewhere, Alexis will be pressed harder by Marco regarding the Cassadine trust and the Dolos Corporation. Marco will suggest that Dolos is a shell company and question why Alexis moved ten million dollars of Ace’s inheritance into it. Alexis will pretend to be insulted and will deny any wrongdoing.

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

She may try to brush off the questions by pointing to her role as trustee and family loyalty, but Marco won’t seem convinced. At the same time, Ric will apply pressure on Alexis from another angle, possibly tying her up in more legal complications that connect back to the custody hearing or the Cassadine estate.

Meanwhile, Marco’s father and Jordan will be seen spending time at the Metro Court pool, where they’ll cross paths with Professor Dalton. Jordan will likely uncover new information about Dalton that could later be brought to Anna.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

