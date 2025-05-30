What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (May 30, 2025)?

On May 29, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope told Liam about her engagement to Carter, and their conversation ended in an emotional embrace. Hope thanked Liam for pushing her to give Carter another chance, and Liam made her promise to remember how much he loved her.

Meanwhile, at Il Giardino, Electra confronted Luna again and warned her to stay away from Will. Sheila witnessed the tension and told Luna it might be time for her to leave Los Angeles. At the design office, Katie was alarmed to hear that Luna had been sending texts to Will and got angry that he responded.

Ridge questioned Brooke’s excitement about Hope and Carter’s engagement, while Brooke pushed Ridge to come back home. Luna and Electra’s rivalry seemed to reach another dangerous level.

In tomorrow’s The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Luna will argue with Sheila, who now thinks it’s time her granddaughter leaves town. But Luna won’t agree, she’ll say Steffy is the one who should go.

Luna will start planning to get Steffy out of the way, and Sheila will warn her to back off before she does something she can’t undo. Luna will also be seen searching for a gun. At the same time, Ridge will head to the cliff house to warn Steffy.

What to expect from the May 30, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Luna Nozawa will push things further in the May 30, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. After clashing with Electra and being warned by Sheila to stop obsessing over Will, Luna decides that Steffy Forrester is the problem.

She will tell Sheila that if Steffy’s out of the picture, she can still have the life she wants in Los Angeles—and with Finn. Sheila will not take this lightly. Even though she once defended Luna and vouched for her to others, Sheila will now back away. She will remind Luna that second chances are earned, not just handed out. When Luna starts talking about getting rid of Steffy, Sheila will hit her with a hard warning and urge her to leave town before things spiral.

But Luna will not listen. Instead of cooling off, she will take a step toward something worse. Luna will be seen reaching out to someone who can help her get a gun.

That decision will mark a dangerous shift. Sheila will sense things are about to go bad and try one more time to stop her, but Luna will already be too far gone. Sheila’s fear that Luna hasn’t really changed will come true quickly. Luna will set her mind on eliminating Steffy.

Meanwhile, Ridge Forrester will also be feeling uneasy. He will know about the pardon Luna received thanks to Bill Spencer, but he won’t believe that changes who Luna is deep down.

Ridge will head to the cliff house to talk to Steffy and Finn. He will urge both of them to stay alert and be cautious. He will warn that Luna is not someone to ignore, especially now that she’s focusing all her anger and obsession on Steffy. Ridge will make it clear that Luna could try something drastic, and he won’t want to see his daughter caught off guard.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Electra will likely give Will an update on what happened with Luna, and Will might finally understand that this situation is beyond a normal argument. Katie might also keep pressing Will to tell Bill everything. But Will will keep pushing back. He will insist Luna won’t do anything crazy. That belief is going to be tested.

As Luna takes concrete steps toward getting a weapon, the threat to Steffy’s life will grow. The show will make it clear that Luna isn’t just angry—she’s planning something serious. This episode will set the stage for whatever she’s about to do next. Ridge’s warning, Sheila’s fear, and Luna’s next move will all collide.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

