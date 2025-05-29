What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (May 29, 2025)?

In the May 28, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope shocked everyone at Forrester Creations by announcing her engagement to Carter. After a romantic night at his loft, she was all smiles and eager to share the news, despite Carter’s hesitation about how Ridge and Steffy would take it. Ridge looked stunned while Steffy barely masked her disbelief.

Ad

Brooke, on the other hand, was quick to celebrate with a hug and praise for the ring. Meanwhile, Will discovered that Luna was still texting him, which made Electra furious. That led to a heated confrontation between the two women at Il Giardino, where Sheila showed up just in time to witness it all.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s episode, Sheila is going to step in before things get completely out of hand between Electra and Luna. The fight could escalate into a physical altercation, but Sheila will ensure it remains non-violent. Meanwhile, Will will have a serious conversation with Katie about Luna’s texts and Electra’s reaction.

Ad

Trending

Katie may give him advice on how to handle things moving forward. Back at Forrester, Brooke will push for an engagement party for Hope and Carter, but Ridge won’t be too thrilled with that idea. Expect more tension and possibly a few unwanted surprises.

What to expect from the May 29, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

A still from 'The Bold and the Beautiful' (Image via CBS)

Thursday’s The Bold and the Beautiful episode will pick up right where things left off at Il Giardino, as Luna and Electra’s argument will continue to escalate. The tension between them won’t cool down, and their faceoff might reach the point where they both get physical.

Ad

However, Sheila will arrive in time to stop them. She will step in to break up the fight, likely getting in between the two before punches are thrown. She’ll remind Luna that she’s already been given a second chance, and that she’s close to throwing it all away. Sheila will point out how dangerous this obsession with Will is starting to look, and how Luna’s behavior is starting to spiral.

Ad

Luna will push back and tell Sheila she has things under control, but Sheila won’t buy that. She’ll make it clear she’s worried that Luna is going down the same road that got her in trouble before.

Sheila will remind Luna that both Will and Finn have asked her to stop contacting them, and that pushing past those boundaries could come back to haunt her. Luna, however, won’t be ready to back down. She’ll continue to insult Electra and claim that Will deserves better.

Ad

Back at Forrester Creations, Brooke will pitch the idea of throwing an engagement party for Hope and Carter. She’ll feel it’s the right time to celebrate something positive and will be fully on board with the idea.

Ridge, on the other hand, won’t share her enthusiasm. He’ll hesitate, clearly still processing the surprise announcement and not sure if celebrating is the right move. Brooke will try to convince him to get on board by focusing on Hope’s happiness, but Ridge may not be so easily swayed.

Ad

Elsewhere, Will will have a heart-to-heart conversation with Katie. He’ll open up about Luna’s recent texts and the pressure they’re putting on his relationship with Electra. Will may express his frustration over the situation, especially since he’s been trying to reassure Electra of his commitment.

A still from 'The Bold and the Beautiful' (Image via CBS)

Katie will listen carefully and offer advice, possibly telling him he needs to set firmer boundaries or find a way to end Luna’s interference completely. She may also weigh in on Electra’s reaction and suggest that Will be more transparent or patient.

Ad

The The Bold and the Beautiful episode will build on all these confrontations, setting the stage for even more fallout. Sheila will try to control Luna, Brooke will try to convince Ridge, and Will will try to keep his relationship from falling apart.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More