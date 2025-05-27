What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (May 28, 2025)?

On the May 27, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam struggled with talking to his children about his illness. While playing Go Fish with Kelly, he held back tears as she said she never wanted him to leave. Finn offered support but also pushed Liam to consider treatment.

At Carter’s place, Hope was surprised by his marriage proposal. Carter laid it all out—his love, his regret, and his promise to be a better man. After an emotional back-and-forth, Hope said yes. Meanwhile, Ridge pressed Steffy and Taylor about Hope’s return to Forrester. They dodged his questions, but Ridge knew something deeper was going on.

In tomorrow's The Bold and the Beautiful episode, the spotlight shifts to Sheila, Luna, and Electra. Sheila is expected to warn Luna about texting Will, but Luna won’t listen. Instead, she’ll send a message that pushes boundaries. This will likely lead to Will turning to Electra, who will not take Luna’s move lightly.

A confrontation between Electra and Luna is set to explode into a physical fight, and Sheila might have to break it up. At the same time, Deacon’s whereabouts could complicate things even more. Viewers should expect rising tension, emotional outbursts, and at least one scene where someone seriously crosses the line.

What to expect from the May 28, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

Sheila Carter Sharpe will be worried about Luna’s next move. Luna will bring up Will Spencer again and tell Sheila she’s thinking about texting him something bold. Sheila will tell her that it’s a bad idea, especially after how things went the last time Luna tried to stir the pot. Despite Sheila’s warning, Luna will go ahead with her plan. She’ll send Will a message designed to get his attention fast—possibly flirty or even inappropriate. Sheila will watch but won’t step in, knowing Luna’s already made up her mind.

Will Spencer will read the text and won’t keep it to himself. He’ll likely show it to Electra Forrester. The situation will build quickly from there. Electra will not take Luna’s move lightly.

Viewers can expect Electra to confront Luna directly, and this time, the tension won’t stay verbal. A full-on physical fight is expected to break out between the two women. The confrontation will most likely happen at the apartment, and things will escalate quickly enough for Sheila to separate them.

Meanwhile, Deacon Sharpe might be at Il Giardino at the same time. If so, Sheila’s attention could get pulled away, or things might get even more complicated if he finds out what’s happening. Sheila is still hiding secrets involving Luna, and any misstep could put her entire plan in danger. The brawl could also draw unwanted attention, especially if others at the complex or restaurant witness the chaos.

Outside of that situation, the show will continue teasing Finn’s role in Liam’s storyline. There might be a brief check-in with Liam or a mention of his decision not to pursue treatment. Finn could receive more pushback from Grace Buckingham or find himself stuck between supporting Liam and keeping Steffy informed.

As for Hope and Carter, the fallout from the proposal will not be the focus, but there may be an offhand comment or reference to their engagement, especially if it reaches Steffy or Ridge. Steffy might hear about the proposal and reconsider her opinion on Hope’s return to Forrester Creations. If Ridge hears the news, he’ll likely have questions, especially since he’s already suspicious of everyone’s recent behavior.

The Bold and the Beautiful episode will focus mainly on Luna, Will, and Electra. Viewers should expect texts, jealousy, a confrontation that turns into a fight, and Sheila stepping in to stop it before things go too far.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

