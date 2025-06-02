“Disrespect has no age limit” — General Hospital fans debate Brook Lynn’s explosive reaction and Nana Gloria’s boundary-crossing interference

In the May 30 episode of General Hospital, Brook Lynn and Lois had an intense confrontation. Brook Lynn blamed her mother, Lois, accusing her of giving away her child to Camilla. Meanwhile, Nana Gloria (Brook Lynn's grandmother) arrived on the scene and urged Brook Lynn to vent her anger on her.

As the ongoing drama unfolded in the current storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Brook Lynn, Lois, and Gloria's heated argument. While several fans criticized Brook Lynn's explosive reaction, many viewers pointed out Gloria's boundary-crossing interference.

A user named Jonathan Kelly posted in the Facebook group General Hospital Fans - Official on June 1, 2025, saying disrespect seemed to have no age limit, as Brook Lynn blasted Lois and Gloria for hiding the truth about her baby, Gio. Jonathan shared a picture of the confrontation scene involving Brook Lynn, Lois, and Gloria and remarked:

"Disrespect has no age limit and neither do Brook Lynn’s hands! Nana would’ve been dragged across that kitchen counter too."

A Facebook post about Brook Lynn and Gloria (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the post, sharing their thoughts about Brook Lynn's questionable reaction and Gloria's unwarranted interference. While one netizen supported Lois' decision to hide the truth, arguing that Brook Lynn was a clueless young girl at the time, another fan contended that they should have informed Brook Lynn that Gio was her son, especially after Camilla's death.

More fan reactions about Brook Lynn, Lois, and Gloria (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about the confrontation between Gloria, Lois, and Brook Lynn. One viewer criticized Brook Lynn for mistreating her grandmother, Gloria.

On the other hand, another user pointed out that Brook Lynn behaved like an ungrateful person because Lois and Gloria helped her navigate her pregnancy in what they believed was the best way.

Fans voice their opinions about Brook Lynn, Lois, and Gloria's heated argument (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Brook Lynn, Lois, and Gloria's confrontation on General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Brook Lynn continued to blame Lois, accusing her of hiding the truth about Gio's true identity. During the May 30, 2025, episode of the ABC soap opera, she confronted her mother, Lois, saying she never wanted to speak to her again.

Brook Lynn learned from Anna that Gio was with Emma. When Lois asked about Gio's whereabouts, Brook Lynn declared that she had no right to ask questions. Lois suggested that they should trace Emma's phone, but Brook Lynn refused to heed her advice.

In this episode, Brook Lynn made it clear that Gio's world had fallen apart. She said her own guilt was not as important as his need for space. However, Lois continued to defend her decision, explaining that she thought she was doing the right thing by giving the baby away to Camilla.

Brook Lynn admitted that she was terrified when she got pregnant in high school, but she accused Lois of letting her grow up without the truth and offering her a life built on secrets. She struggled to accept that she had no clue Gio was her son, even though he grew up so close to her.

Lois confessed to Brook Lynn that she was scared to send the baby away, as she wanted to keep an eye on him for his well-being. In the meantime, Gloria arrived at the scene and intervened in Brook Lynn and Lois's argument. When Brook Lynn continued to blame Lois, Gloria stepped in and urged Brook Lynn to take her anger out on her instead.

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

In the May 30 episode of General Hospital, Emma and Gio spent some time together at an off-grid cabin while Gio struggled to come to terms with the truth about his identity and parentage. Gio told Emma that he felt betrayed and was unable to trust anyone except her. After sharing his true feelings, he asked Emma whether Sonny had known the truth all these years.

Meanwhile, Curtis refused to acknowledge Carly's plans when she talked about using Aurora Media to ruin Drew. On the other hand, Portia revealed that she and Nina had tried to drug Drew with the help of a woman named Jacinda.

Later, Nina could not figure out what her next move should be after learning that Michael was the real father of Sasha's baby. When she thought about exposing Michael as the father of Sasha's child, Ava encouraged her to proceed. However, Nina was worried that her actions could destroy Sasha's life and derail her future.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

