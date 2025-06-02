General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (June 2, 2025): Brook Lynn confronts Lois, Lulu gets questioned, and Laura exposes Alexis

The official General Hospital YouTube account posted a video on May 31, 2025, teasing the events unfolding in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview for the June 2, 2025, episode, Brook Lynn confronts Lois. She throws a direct question at Lois, asking if she regrets giving the former's baby to Camilla. Brook Lynn says:

"Do you regret giving my baby to Camilla?"

However, the preview does not illuminate what happens next between Brook Lynn and Lois. Meanwhile, Rocco questions Lulu while Dante is present at the scene. Rocco asks Lulu how she uncovered the truth about Gio, especially since it was a big secret. Rocco states:

"This was some big secret. How did you find out the truth?"

As Rocco questions Lulu, looking for some serious explanations, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Laura exposes Alexis. She corners Alexis, saying 10 million dollars has been removed from the family fortune. Laura says:

"10 million dollars has been removed from the Ace's estate."

With Brook Lynn confronting Lois and Laura exposing Alexis, the spoiler preview for the June 2, 2025, episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters, where several dramatic events will likely unravel.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on June 2, 2025

The spoilers for the June 2, 2025, episode of General Hospital reveal that Brook Lynn will continue to struggle with the truth that Gio is her son. After engaging in an intense confrontation with Lois, Brook Lynn will start thinking about Gloria. She will not hold back after learning that Gloria was the one who suggested handing Gio to Camilla.

It is expected that Brook Lynn will challenge Gloria regarding the decisions made behind her back. She will blame everyone for not telling her the truth, even after Camilla passed away.

Elsewhere, Gio will return to Port Charles with Emma. After deciding not to escape to Canada, he will start facing the people he has been avoiding.

In the meantime, Sonny will be the first person to speak to Gio. Sonny will talk about Gio's past and offer him support. Gio will likely ask Sonny why he funded his endeavors in education and music.

Although Sonny will try to give an explanation, the upcoming episodes will reveal whether Gio will accept Sonny's reasons.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Alexis will start facing questions about Ace's trust fund. Laura will corner Alexis and confront her about the missing $10 million. She will ask Alexis to explain where the money went.

Her actions of paying Ric and Ava to protect Kristina will create more problems. Although Alexis will deny all allegations, Laura will refuse to back down.

On the other hand, Lucky will struggle to fight his inner battles. Previously, he had admitted to Elizabeth that there were things about the accident involving Ric that he did not share earlier.

In this episode, Elizabeth will start connecting the dots to uncover what actually happened during Ric's car crash. Viewers wonder whether Lucky will finally spill the beans about Kristina's involvement, confessing that he has been protecting her all this time.

Later, in General Hospital, Michael and Kristina will meet each other. Since Michael is worried about his custody battle and Kristina is struggling to handle her role in the car crash, both of them will open up, trying to support one another.

However, their situation could worsen, as Nina is holding intel about Michael's baby with Sasha.

What happened on the May 30, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

In the recent episode of General Hospital that aired on May 30, 2025, Gio and Emma spent some quality time off-grid in a cabin. After processing everything he learned about his parentage and identity, he told Emma that he did not trust anyone except her. He questioned Emma if Sonny knew the truth all this while.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn and Lois engaged in a heated argument. Brook Lynn confronted her mother, Lois, and blamed her for giving away her baby, Gio, to Camilla. In a shocking turn of events, Gloria arrived at the scene and asked Brook Lynn to vent her anger upon her instead.

Elsewhere, Custis refused when Carly suggested using Aurora Media to destroy Drew.

Later, Portia revealed that she and Nina had previously attempted to drug Drew by using Jacinda. On the other hand, Nina debated whether she should expose Michael as the real father of Sasha's child. Although Ava encouraged her to take action, Nina feared that the consequences could ruin Sasha's life.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

