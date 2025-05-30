On Friday’s General Hospital episode, Gio and Emma spent time off the grid in a cabin while Gio processed everything he learned about his true identity. He told Emma he didn’t trust anyone except her and questioned whether Sonny had known all along.

Ad

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn and Lois had a major showdown when Brook Lynn confronted her mother for secretly giving Gio to Camilla. Gloria showed up and told Brook Lynn to take her anger out on her instead.

Carly asked Curtis to use Aurora Media to smear Drew, but he refused. Portia then revealed that she and Nina once tried to drug Drew, which gave Curtis a new idea involving someone named Jacinda. At the same time, Nina debated exposing Michael as the father of Sasha’s baby. Ava encouraged her to act, but Nina worried it would ruin Sasha’s life.

Ad

Trending

On Monday, in General Hospital, Brook Lynn will finally unload her fury—this time at Gloria. After confronting Lois, she’s now ready to deal with the person who originally suggested placing Gio with Camilla. Sonny will step in to help Gio navigate what comes next. Alexis will also be forced to answer questions when Laura confronts her about millions missing from Ace’s trust fund. More family fallout is ahead.

Ad

What to expect from the June 2, 2025 episode from General Hospital?

Still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

In General Hospital, Brook Lynn will continue dealing with the fallout from learning that Gio is her son. After her emotional confrontation with Lois on Friday, she will now turn her attention to Gloria. Gloria is the one who originally suggested placing Gio with Camilla, and Brook Lynn will not hold back.

Ad

Viewers can expect Brook Lynn to challenge Gloria on every decision made behind her back, including why no one thought she deserved the truth once Camilla passed away. Brook Lynn will likely demand to know how her own grandmother could watch her raise Gio like a cousin, completely unaware of who he really was.

Gio will be back in Port Charles with Emma. After deciding not to run to Canada, he will start facing the people he’s been avoiding. Sonny will be the first person to speak with him.

Ad

Viewers should expect Sonny to offer support while also confirming whether or not he knew the truth about Gio’s past. Gio may want answers about why Sonny funded his music and education. Sonny will likely explain his reasons, but it remains to be seen whether Gio will accept them.

Alexis will be questioned about Ace’s trust fund. Laura will confront her over the missing $10 million, and Alexis will be expected to explain where the money went. Given her involvement with Ric and her knowledge of his situation with Ava, Alexis might have moved some of the money to help them, which will create more problems for her. She may try to deny it at first or suggest there is a reasonable explanation, but Laura will not back down.

Ad

Lucky will be dealing with his own internal conflict. On Friday, he admitted to Elizabeth that there were things about the accident involving Ric that he hadn’t shared. On Monday, Elizabeth may start to piece together what really happened the night Ric’s car crashed. This could be the moment where Lucky finally admits that Kristina was involved and that he’s been protecting her all along.

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Michael and Kristina will have a scene together as well. Both are under pressure—Michael is caught in a custody fight, and Kristina is still shaken after her role in the car crash. They may open up to each other and try to support one another. However, with Nina holding information about Michael’s baby with Sasha, their situation could change fast depending on what Nina chooses to do next.

Ad

The General Hospital episode will focus heavily on fallout, confrontations, and long-overdue conversations. Everyone will be forced to react to choices that can’t be undone.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More