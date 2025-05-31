General Hospital weekly update (May 26 to 30, 2025): Brook Lynn finds out that Gio is her son, while Michael gives an ultimatum to Willow

In the previous week of the ABC soap opera, General Hospital, a series of thrilling events unraveled in the show's storyline, leading to bombshell revelations. Brook Lynn confronted Lois and discovered that Gio was her biological son. When Brook Lynn asked for the truth, Lois confirmed Gio's true identity with tears in her eyes. Later, she revealed the truth to Dante.

Meanwhile, on the ABC soap opera, Nina learned the truth about Sasha's baby. After talking to Maxie, Nina confirmed with a bartender that it was not Jason who left the bar with Sasha during the night before Halloween. When she showed a photograph of Michael to the bartender, he confirmed that it was the guy who left with Sasha. It was revealed that Nina started connecting the dots and realized that Michael was the real father of Sasha's child.

Later, in the storyline of the daytime drama, Michael gave an ultimatum to Willow. When Michael took his kids, Wiley and Amelia with him to Carly's place, Willow begged Michael not to take the children away from her. When Willow confronted Michael about the custody battle, the latter asked her either to end things with Drew or lose access to the kids. Although she initially considered Michael's proposal, she ended up siding with Drew.

General Hospital weekly update for episodes aired from May 26 to 30, 2025

Brook Lynn learned the truth about Gio's identity

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 27, 2025, Brook Lynn learned the truth about Gio's identity during a confrontation with Lois. When she demanded the truth, Lois confirmed that Gio was her biological son with tears in her eyes.

Brook Lynn was shocked when Lois explained to her how she and Gloria tried to keep the baby close after he was given up for adoption. Although Lois insisted she did it out of love, Brook Lynn struggled to process the shocking truth. Lois attempted to comfort Brook Lynn, but the latter could not stop crying.

When Dante arrived at the scene, she told him everything about Gio. She admitted that she was young and scared. She confessed that she did not know how to tell him that she was pregnant. Dante was stunned after learning that Gio was his son. He blamed Brook Lynn, asking if she would have told him the truth. Brook Lynn said she did not know Gio was their child until last night.

Nina figured out who the real father of Sasha's baby was

During the May 28, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Nina discovered the truth about Sasha's child. When Maxie talked about Sasha meeting a mystery man, Nina confirmed with the bartender that Jason never left the bar with Sasha the night before Halloween.

Later, she showed a photograph of Michael to the bartender. After identifying the man in the picture, the bartender confirmed that Michael left with Sasha. After piecing together the truth, Nina started connecting the dots and realized that Michael was the real father of Sasha's baby.

Michael gave an ultimatum to Willow

In the May 29, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Michael gave an ultimatum to Willow related to the custody of their children. Previously, Michael made a surprising appearance at the Nurses' Ball. His kids were excited to see him and ran straight into his arms. He reclaimed his kids and took them to Carly's house.

In a shocking twist, Willow showed up and begged Michael not to take the kids away from her. He asked Willow either to end her relationship with Drew or lose access to their children. Willow considered Michael's offer for a brief moment.

However, Willow told Drew everything after siding with him. Drew told Willow that Michael might not keep his word. He said if she gave up on Drew and did not get the kids, she would end up getting stuck. As a result, Willow agreed with him, took off her wedding ring, and announced that her marriage was over.

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

In the episode of General Hospital that aired on May 30, 2025, Emma woke up inside a cabin, fearing that Gio had left her behind. Gio returned with coffee and explained that he needed a break and space away from the Quartermaines.

After realizing that he could not run away from his problems, he decided to return to Port Charles to face the people who had turned his life upside down.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn blamed Lois for giving Gio away for adoption. On the other hand, Carly attempted to pitch a media plan to Curtis. She explained that they could destroy Drew and harm his reputation, but Curtis refused to consider Carly's plan.

Later, Emma received a message from Anna asking about her condition and whereabouts. When Gio asked her to return home, Emma refused to leave without him. Together, they decided to return to Port Charles.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

