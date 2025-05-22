"He was INCREDIBLE!" — General Hospital fans praise Gio’s fiery, show-stopping performance at the Nurses Ball

In the May 21st, 2025 episode of General Hospital, Gio presented a violin performance at the annual Nurses' Ball.

Giovanni Mazza, the actor who played Gio on the ABC soap opera, is known to be a violinist in real life. During his act, Gio talked about feeling connected to his mother while playing.

While addressing the latest developments in the storyline, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Gio's violin performance. One fan, going by the name Orrin Hild, commented on Facebook, applauding Gio's fiery performance:

"He was INCREDBLE!"

A post made by a fan, praising Gio's violin performance (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Orrin responded to a post made by a user named Paul Brandow. Paul posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 22, 2025, appreciating Gio's performance. Paul posted a picture of Gio performing at the Nurses' Ball and wrote:

"Gio bringing the house down at the Nurses' Ball."

A Facebook post about Gio's performance at the Nurses' Ball (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Gio's violin performance.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about Gio's violin presentation at the Nurses' Ball. One viewer talked about enjoying Gio's performance. On the other hand, another user noted that his performance felt like a breath of fresh air.

Fans appreciate Gio's performance at the Nurses' Ball (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Gio on General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, the truth about Gio's identity was on the verge of coming to the surface. Lulu had previously informed Cody that she suspected Gio was Dante and Brook Lynn's secret son. She backed her claims with research, pointing out that Gio's birth records were altered.

During the May 21 episode of General Hospital, Lulu witnessed Gio's violin performance at the annual Nurses' Ball. During his musical presentation, Gio said he felt connected to his mother while playing. Lulu listened closely when Gio announced that he missed playing in Bensonhurst. He said he felt as if his mother were with him on stage.

After hearing Gio's heartfelt comments about his mother, Lulu seemed even more convinced that Brook Lynn was his mother. She followed Lois backstage, who refused to talk to her. After dragging Lois inside the dressing room, Lulu stated that she knew Gio was Dante and Brook Lynn's secret son.

It was revealed that Lulu knew the truth about Gio's parentage and was also aware of the fact that Brook Lynn gave him up for adoption when she was still in high school.

Other major developments in the storyline

In the previous episode, tensions started rising with major confrontations taking place at the annual Nurses' Ball. While arguing with Josslyn and Willow, Drew entered the ladies' room, leading to a bigger mess.

Meanwhile, Curtis was furious when he learned that Portia had been hiding Drew's blackmail deal. On the other hand, Sonny talked to Ada Turner about his control over Port Charles.

Elsewhere, Kristina admitted to Alexis that she destroyed Ava's car brakes, which eventually caused Ric and Elizabeth's car crash, leaving them injured. Later, Lulu witnessed Gio's performance and was convinced that he was Brook Lynn and Dante's secret son.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

