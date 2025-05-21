"They both looked great!" — General Hospital fans swoon over Eden and Katelyn’s red carpet looks

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 20, 2025, the annual Nurses' Ball began, where several guests started attending the event. The key figures of Port Charles walked down the red carpet. As Josslyn (portrayed by Eden McCoy) and Willow (played by Katelyn MacMullen) arrived at the event, viewers were stunned by their beautiful outfits.
Fans of the show praised their fashion sense online. On May 21, 2025, one user posted on a Facebook group, writing:
"Katelyn, you also rocked it. Eden and Katelyn stole the red carpet skit in my opinion... Great dresses, great hair, and makeup... Perfection."
Another fan complimented both Willow and Josslyn for their red carpet outfits and wrote:
"They both looked great, loved Willow's new haircut."
Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments. While a netizen said both Willow and Josslyn had the best dresses at the event, another fan picked Josslyn's outfit over Willow's.
One viewer mentioned that both ladies looked gorgeous. On the other hand, another user felt that Willow's necklace was a bit over the top.
Current plot dynamics revolving around Josslyn and Willow on General Hospital
In the May 20 episode of General Hospital, Willow's arrival at the Nurses' Ball appeared to be a statement, possibly connected to her custody battle with Michael. However, she was unaware that someone was watching her from a private jet, tracking her moves on a tablet screen. Although the identity of the mysterious man remained unknown, fans predicted that it could be Michael returning to Port Charles for the custody battle.
Meanwhile, Josslyn also walked down the red carpet with Gio. As she came at the event, she talked about Gio's violin skills and threw a jab at Nina.
Later in the episode, Carly engaged in a heated argument with Drew and Nina. On the other hand, Willow kissed Drew in front of the press, aiming to send a message.
Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital
In the latest episode of General Hospital, chaos started erupting at the annual Nurses' Ball, with major confrontations taking place. Tracy got arrested for allegedly drugging someone. Everyone present at the red carpet event was shocked, and Anna's performance was delayed.
Meanwhile, Lulu was convinced that Gio was Brook Lynn and Dante's son. She informed Cody that she needed to gather some proof to reveal the truth about Gio. Later, Alexis confronted Kristina and told her that Ava and Ric knew the truth about the car accident. It was disclosed in this episode that Ric and Ava had figured out that Kristina tried to kill Ava, but Ric got injured instead.
Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.