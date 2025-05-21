"They both looked great!" — General Hospital fans swoon over Eden and Katelyn’s red carpet looks

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 20, 2025, the annual Nurses' Ball began, where several guests started attending the event. The key figures of Port Charles walked down the red carpet. As Josslyn (portrayed by Eden McCoy) and Willow (played by Katelyn MacMullen) arrived at the event, viewers were stunned by their beautiful outfits.

Ad

Fans of the show praised their fashion sense online. On May 21, 2025, one user posted on a Facebook group, writing:

"Katelyn, you also rocked it. Eden and Katelyn stole the red carpet skit in my opinion... Great dresses, great hair, and makeup... Perfection."

A Facebook post about Willow and Josslyn's red carpet outfits (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Another fan complimented both Willow and Josslyn for their red carpet outfits and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"They both looked great, loved Willow's new haircut."

A post made by a fan, praising Willow and Josslyn's red carpet looks (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments. While a netizen said both Willow and Josslyn had the best dresses at the event, another fan picked Josslyn's outfit over Willow's.

Ad

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

One viewer mentioned that both ladies looked gorgeous. On the other hand, another user felt that Willow's necklace was a bit over the top.

Ad

Fans voice their opinions about Willow and Josslyn's red carpet looks (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Josslyn and Willow on General Hospital

In the May 20 episode of General Hospital, Willow's arrival at the Nurses' Ball appeared to be a statement, possibly connected to her custody battle with Michael. However, she was unaware that someone was watching her from a private jet, tracking her moves on a tablet screen. Although the identity of the mysterious man remained unknown, fans predicted that it could be Michael returning to Port Charles for the custody battle.

Ad

Meanwhile, Josslyn also walked down the red carpet with Gio. As she came at the event, she talked about Gio's violin skills and threw a jab at Nina.

Later in the episode, Carly engaged in a heated argument with Drew and Nina. On the other hand, Willow kissed Drew in front of the press, aiming to send a message.

Ad

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

In the latest episode of General Hospital, chaos started erupting at the annual Nurses' Ball, with major confrontations taking place. Tracy got arrested for allegedly drugging someone. Everyone present at the red carpet event was shocked, and Anna's performance was delayed.

Meanwhile, Lulu was convinced that Gio was Brook Lynn and Dante's son. She informed Cody that she needed to gather some proof to reveal the truth about Gio. Later, Alexis confronted Kristina and told her that Ava and Ric knew the truth about the car accident. It was disclosed in this episode that Ric and Ava had figured out that Kristina tried to kill Ava, but Ric got injured instead.

Ad

Also Read: Who is Rory Gibson? Everything you need to know about the actor amid rumors of a Michael Corinthos recast on General Hospital

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More