"Cody just stabbed Brook Lynn in the back!" — General Hospital fans slam betrayal as loyalty to Dante sparks chaos

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 19, 2025, Lulu and Cody continued digging into Brook Lynn's past to uncover her connection with Gio. Cody revealed that he was not sure whether Brook Lynn would hide such a secret for so long. However, Lulu believed that Brook Lynn might have hoped to reunite with Dante and did not wish to complicate things.

While addressing the ongoing drama in the storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Cody stabbing Brook Lynn in the back. Since Cody tried to assert that Lulu was wrong about Brook Lynn and Gio's connection, fans slammed him and called out his loyalty to Dante.

One fan, going by the name Isabel Ramirez, posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 20, 2025, saying Cody stabbed Brook Lynn from behind. Isabel stated:

"Cody just stabbed Brooklyn in the back!"

A Facebook post about Cody's betrayal (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the post, sharing similar sentiments about Cody's questionable actions. While a netizen pointed out Cody was just loyal to Dante, not Brook Lynn, another fan speculated about the aftermath when the truth about Gio would come to the surface.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about Cody turning his back on Brook Lynn. One viewer noted that Cody was hiding something from Brook Lynn. On the other hand, another user criticized Cody for siding with his friend, Dante, by betraying Brook Lynn.

Fans voice their opinions about Cody (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Cody on General Hospital

During the May 16, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Lulu shared her latest findings with Cody. She told him that Gio could possibly be Dante and Brook Lynn's secret son. She backed up her claims by showing her research. She also made it clear that Gio's birth records were altered.

In the May 19, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Lulu and Cody kept investigating Brook Lynn’s past to uncover her link to Gio. But in a surprising twist, Cody turned against Lulu.

He said he wasn’t sure Brook Lynn would hide such a big secret and didn’t agree with Lulu’s claims about her and Gio. Still, Lulu believed Brook Lynn might have wanted to get back with Dante and was trying to avoid complications.

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

In the recent episode of General Hospital that aired on May 19, 2025, Sonny tried his best to convince Willow to postpone the court hearing date. However, Willow decided to move forward with her initial plans when Nina arrived at the scene.

Drew tried to threaten and blackmail Portia, saying he’d ruin her career, not knowing Curtis had recorded everything.

Meanwhile, Lulu confirmed through a friend that Camilla wasn’t pregnant in 2003, backing her belief that Brook Lynn was hiding the truth about Gio’s real identity.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

