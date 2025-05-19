General Hospital recap (May 19, 2025): Why did Carly and Nina end up fighting in the living room?

The General Hospital episode aired on Monday, May 19, 2025, and picked up with Carly and Nina’s tense truce exploding into a full-blown fight. Carly admitted to scheduling a custody hearing without telling Michael, which sent Nina into a rage. The two ended up slapping each other and brawling on the floor until Josslyn broke it up.

Carly and Nina got into a physical fight after Nina found out Carly had secretly scheduled a custody hearing without telling Michael. Nina showed up at Carly’s place to discuss the situation after being there with Willow when the papers were served.

In General Hospital, Carly admitted she had asked Diane to move the process forward, even though Michael wasn’t coming home yet. Nina accused Carly of breaking their agreement, but Carly said she never made any promises.

The argument escalated when Carly told Nina she wasn’t a real mother. Nina said she was doing her best for Willow, but Carly told her she’d never understand what it meant to put your child first. Nina slapped Carly, and Carly hit her back.

Trending

They ended up grabbing each other, rolling over the couch, and fighting on the floor. Josslyn walked in, pulled Nina off Carly, and asked what had happened. Nina warned Carly not to try taking Willow’s kids before storming out.

Carly told Josslyn she didn’t want to tell Michael because he’d come home too soon. Joss said that was a mistake, but Carly refused to call him. Carly believed that if she didn’t act, Michael might lose full custody of the kids.

General Hospital: Did Sonny convince Willow to postpone the custody hearing?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

No, Sonny nearly convinced Willow to postpone the hearing, but Nina’s fight with Carly ruined it. Sonny met Willow at the rehearsal space and tried to get her to delay the hearing until Michael returned.

Willow said she wanted the custody issue settled, and her new lawyer Ric Lansing believed she could win. Sonny said Michael never actually wanted full custody, that he was using it as a tactic, and the two of them would have likely reached a joint agreement if not for the fire.

Willow didn’t believe him at first, especially after Michael didn’t visit her in Germany, but Sonny insisted that it wasn’t like Michael. Willow was about to agree when Nina showed up with a bruise on her face. Nina told Willow that Carly attacked her and wouldn’t listen to reason.

Willow, clearly upset, said Carly’s behavior proved that compromise wasn’t an option. She decided not to postpone. After Willow left, Sonny told Nina that she had just made things worse and was now the reason Willow’s kids might be taken from her. He had nearly talked Willow into a delay, but Nina’s outburst pushed her to move ahead with the hearing.

General Hospital: What did Curtis do after Drew tried to blackmail him?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Curtis recorded Drew’s threats and kept the audio. During a tense meeting in his office, Curtis confronted Drew about pressuring Portia.

Drew pretended they were only speaking hypothetically, but outlined a scenario where a doctor tampered with test results to keep a patient imprisoned. He said it could cost a medical license, destroy a family, and bring on a lawsuit if Ric Lansing found out. Curtis told him to leave his daughter out of it.

Drew added that if this hypothetical case led to civil suits, insurance might not cover it, and the financial fallout could be massive. Curtis wasn’t impressed and said no one would care what Drew had to say after what happened with the s*x worker. Drew insisted he had everything under control and asked Curtis to support Ezra for mayor and approve Measure C.

After Drew walked out, Curtis pulled out his phone and listened to the recording he had secretly made during the conversation. Curtis didn’t react much, but the fact that he had the recording suggested he was preparing to use it later, likely to protect Portia or shut Drew down completely.

General Hospital: Did Lulu finally confirm the truth about Gio’s birth?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Lulu confirmed that Camilla was not pregnant when Gio was born. Lulu and Cody kept digging into Brook Lynn’s past and her connection to Gio.

In General Hospital, Cody wasn’t sure Brook Lynn would keep a secret like this for so long, but Lulu thought Brook Lynn might have hoped to get back with Dante and didn’t want to complicate things. Lulu checked into Camilla’s touring history and learned that in 2003, Camilla was performing in New Zealand when Gio was supposedly born in Los Angeles.

She tracked down surviving members of the music group and left several voicemails. One of them, a cellist named Margaret, returned her call. Margaret told Lulu that Camilla quit the tour in May 2003 with no explanation, and she definitely wasn’t pregnant at the time.

To back it up, Margaret sent Lulu a photo of Camilla during that period, clearly not pregnant, standing with the group in New Zealand. That photo gave Lulu what she needed. Now she had visual proof that Camilla couldn’t be Gio’s mother, and the timeline backed up her suspicion that Brook Lynn was hiding something big about Gio’s real parentage.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More