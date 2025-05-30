General Hospital recap (May 29, 2025): Did Michael force Willow to choose between Drew and the kids?

The latest General Hospital episode aired on Thursday, May 29, 2025, and saw Michael give Willow an ultimatum, asking her to either end things with Drew or lose access to the kids. Dante confronted Lulu at her apartment, accusing her of ruining lives by exposing the truth about Gio. Emma supported Gio as he spiraled over his identity crisis.

Ad

When Michael gave Willow the ultimatum, he also refused to let her see their kids and told her that Wiley kept asking when they could come home. Michael said Willow was putting herself first and made it clear that it could no longer happen. He also claimed that Drew was a bad person, adding that Willow being with him made her just as bad a person. Michael then reiterated that the only way Willow would have a relationship with Wiley and Amelia was if she ended things with Drew.

Ad

Trending

In the General Hospital episode, a shocked Willow tried to argue, but Michael stood firm. Later, in the car, Willow told Drew everything, stating that she might have to break things off.

Drew told her not to give in and that Michael might not keep his word. He told her if she gave up Drew and still didn’t get the kids, she’d be stuck. Willow agreed with him and removed her wedding rings, which she placed on the dashboard and said that her marriage was done.

Ad

Drew held on to Lila’s ring and said they could pass it down to Amelia someday. Willow and Drew stayed focused on getting dirt on Michael.

General Hospital: Did Dante confront Lulu about Gio finding out the truth?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

In the General Hospital episode, Dante showed up at Lulu’s place and accused her of causing chaos by revealing the truth to Gio. He believed she did it on purpose to make Brook Lynn look bad. Lulu said Gio must have overheard her argument with Lois at the Nurses Ball and insisted she only wanted to help Dante.

Ad

However, Dante didn’t buy it, and claimed that she made everything worse before accusing her of using the situation to get closer to him. Lulu pushed back and said the idea was ridiculous, as she told him she had no intention of trying to win him back.

“That’s insane, Dante, not to mention embarrassingly egotistical,” Lulu said.

She made it clear she didn’t want to be with him again, not even as friends. Dante told her she’d done enough and needed to stay away from Gio, leaving a stunned Lulu to watch as he walked out.

Ad

Dantee blamed her for unraveling everyone’s lives just to settle an old score with Brook Lynn. Lulu admitted Carly knew the truth too, which added another layer to the situation. However, for Dante, the damage was done, and he didn’t want her near his son again.

General Hospital: Why did Gio smash his violin and push people away?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Gio destroyed his violin because he believed it symbolized a lie about his identity. He told Emma that he always thought he inherited his musical talent from his mother, but after discovering who his real parents were, everything felt fake. He said he couldn’t tell who knew what and who he could trust.

Ad

He spiraled during the conversation, saying he didn’t even think Dante liked him, much less cared about him. Emma told him that wasn’t true and reminded him that he had people who genuinely loved him.

She suggested he stay at Anna’s place so he could clear his head. Gio said he didn’t want to be around anyone. The betrayal hit him hard, and he wasn’t ready to talk to anyone involved. The weight of being lied to for so long left him feeling alone.

Ad

Emma tried her best to keep him grounded, but Gio kept pulling back. He was frustrated, confused, and convinced that his entire past had been built on lies. Emma didn’t push too hard and just offered him space and support. Gio remained distant and overwhelmed by everything that came out at the Nurses Ball and Lulu’s slip-up.

General Hospital: Did Sasha agree to keep up the fake paternity story with Jason?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Sasha and Jason decided to continue pretending that he was the father of her baby. They also discussed the custody battle and the risk it carried.

Ad

Sasha admitted it was strange to be helping Michael take Willow’s kids while asking him not to interfere with her own child. However, she knew the stakes were too high. She said the lie had to hold, especially with the trial coming up. Jason agreed and told Michael he would do anything to protect him and the kids.

Michael thanked him and said he still hoped to be part of Sasha’s baby’s life, even though she wanted space. He promised to respect her wishes but said he had no choice but to fight for custody of Wiley and Amelia.

Ad

Jason stood by him and said he’d support whatever came next. Meanwhile, Sasha stayed focused on the plan, despite knowing how messy it had become. She and Jason were on the same page—for now—about keeping the truth hidden.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More