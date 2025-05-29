“He was in daddy bear mode” — General Hospital fans love Michael’s fierce, no-nonsense protection of Wiley and his bold new attitude

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 27, 2025, Michael took both Wiley and Amelia away from Willow and brought them to Carly's place. He told Wiley outside the Metro Court that they were having a sleepover with Grandma Carly. When Willow and Drew saw Michael leave with the kids, Jason asked them not to follow him.

While addressing the ongoing drama in the current storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Michael's fierce and no-nonsense attitude. Viewers praised his bold new personality and applauded the way he protected his kids, Wiley and Amelia.

One fan, going by the name Karen Fiorentino-Christensen, commented on Facebook, saying Michael seemed to be in "daddy-bear mode". Karen explained that Michael was worried about getting his son out of the scene. Christensen stated:

"He was in daddy bear mode. Worried about getting his son outta there. GO MICHAEL!!!"

A post made by a fan, praising Michael's attitude (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Karen was responding to a post made by Nedra LaShawn Moore. Nedra posted on the General Hospital Fans - Official Facebook group on May 27, 2025, discussing Michael's bold new attitude. Nedra wrote:

"Michael 2.0 stood between his Mother and Father & he didn't utter a word to them.."

A Facebook post about Michael (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about the scene involving Michael. While a netizen praised the showrunners for pulling off the scene with a nominal dramatic trope, another fan pointed out that Michael was on a mission to protect his kids.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many audience members continued the conversation and voiced their opinions. One viewer suggested that Michael should be granted custody of his children. Another user praised Michael's acting and expression, saying he walked in with a swagger.

Fans voice their opinions about Michael protecting his kids (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

The current plot dynamics revolving around Michael on General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Michael made a surprising appearance at the Nurses' Ball and took his kids away with him. During the May 23, 2025, episode, Wiley saw Michael and ran straight into his arms by yelling "Daddy!" Michael picked him up and said they were going home, which left Willow and Drew shocked.

In the May 27, 2025, episode, Michael took both his kids without Willow's consent. He told his son that they were going for a sleepover with Grandma Carly. When Willow and Drew saw that Michael was leaving with the kids, Jason stopped them from following him. As a result, Drew and Willow visited the police station and accused Jason of kidnapping.

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

In the episode that aired on May 28, 2025, Nina learned the truth about Sasha's baby after Maxie unintentionally gave away some clues. She confirmed with the bartender that it was not Jason who left with Sasha during the night before Halloween. It was revealed that Sasha left with Michael, suggesting that he was the real father of her child.

Meanwhile, Michael took emergency custody of his kids. Willow arrived at the scene and begged him not to take their kids away from her. However, he refused to listen to any of her demands.

When Drew and Willow visited the police station, Mac explained that nothing illegal had happened. He announced that it was not illegal for Michael to take his kids with him.

Later, Gio was shocked after learning that Brook Lynn and Dante were his biological parents. He opened up to Emma at the footbridge and talked about his plans to leave Port Charles.

While Brook Lynn informed Ned about Gio, Lois and Olivia argued over the secret. Elsewhere, Dante got furious when Chase admitted that he knew the truth all this while.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

