"Love this casting choice!" — General Hospital fans give a big shoutout to Rory Gibson as the new Michael Corinthos

The spoilers for the May 23, 2025, episode of General Hospital reveal that Michael will be returning to town. Actor Rory Gibson will arrive at the Nurses' Ball as Michael Corinthos, shaking things up in Port Charles. The spoilers hint at the fact that Jason may help coordinate Michael's return to town.

While discussing the current story development on General Hospital, fans shared their excitement about Rory Gibson taking over Michael's role. One fan, going by the name Felicia Vitolo, commented on Facebook:

"Love this casting choice!"

A post made by a fan, saying she loved Rory Gibson being recast as Michael (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

The above comment was in response to a post by Melissa Ann, who talked about Gibson being roped as the new Michael on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 22, 2025.

"Rory Gibson signs 3-year contract with GH As Michael Corinthos. Another great actor joining GH," the post read.

A Facebook post about the new Michael Corinthos (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many fans commented on the thread, saying that Rob will do a wonderful job on the show. Others wondered if this recast news is true.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

A viewer of General Hospital pointed out that Gibson was too young for the role, citing that he was in his 20s but Michael was supposed to be in his 30s.

Fans discuss Michael's new casting choice (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Is Michael Corinthos returning to Port Charles on General Hospital?

In the previous episode that aired on May 20, 2025, Willow walked the red carpet in a crimson gown at the Nurses' Ball. She kissed Drew in front of the camera to make a statement, possibly related to her custody battle with Michael.

However, it was shown that someone was closely watching Willow's moves from a tablet screen on a private jet. Since then, viewers started speculating that the mysterious man could be none other than Michael, who's on his way to Port Charles.

The spoilers for the May 23 episode reveal that things are about to take turn in Port Charles when Rory Gibson will make his debut as Michael Corinthos. According to the preview, Michael will crash the Nurses' Ball after Jason's mysterious phone call.

As the spoilers hint at Jason receiving a strange phone call, it is likely that he may have helped in coordinating Michael's return to Port Charles. Michael's unexpected arrival might catch many people off guard, especially amid the custody battle with Willow. The episode is also expected to shed light on where he had been and what his next move would be in the fight for his children.

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

In the recent episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 22, 2025, Gio overheard Lulu telling Lois that he was Brook Lynn and Dante's secret son. Gio realized that his entire life had been a big lie and he had a major breakdown in front of the public.

Lois declared that his parents, Dante and Brook Lynn, left him when he was a kid, and never took him back. He smashed his violin on the Nurses' Ball stage into pieces and walked away.

Meanwhile, chaos started erupting backstage with secrets surfacing. Attempting to move on with the Nurses' Ball, Lucy announced the special guest's performance at the event. She introduced YDE aka Breanna Nicole Yde, an actress and musical artist, who performed her song titled Old Her in this episode.

Later, in General Hospital, Curtis told Portia that their marriage was collapsing. Previously, Portia kept it a secret when Drew blackmailed her, leaving Curtis furious and disappointed. After trying to explain her position, Portia apologized to Curtis and begged him not to leave, but Curtis appeared hesitant.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

