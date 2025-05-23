Who is YDE? Everything to know as the actress performs at Nurses' Ball 2025 on General Hospital

YDE recently made a guest appearance on General Hospital and delivered a musical performance at the fictitious charity event, Nurses' Ball 2025. She made her debut on the ABC soap opera in the episode which aired on May 22, 2025.
For the unversed, Breanna Nicole Yde, aka YDE, is an American actress and musician. She is best known for portraying the role of Frankie Hathaway on the television series The Haunted Hathaways.
YDE's performance on General Hospital was first confirmed by Deadline on May 15, 2025. The latest annual charity event, Nurses' Ball, gained popularity as one of the biggest events of the show. It featured red-carpet fashion and musical performances from the key figures of Port Charles and was dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness.
More about YDE's life and career as the artist performs at Nurses' Ball 2025 on General Hospital
Breanna Nicole Yde was born on June 11, 2003, in Sydney, Australia. Fans may recognize YDE from the Nickelodeon series The Haunted Hathaways, where she played Frankie Hathaway. She has also appeared as Gina on Netflix series Malibu Rescue, Zoey in Santa Hunters, and Akimi in Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library.
YDE moved to Los Angeles at the age of two, gaining her dual citizenships in both the United States and Australia. Her family moved to Rancho Santa Fe, California, in 2008, after which she started taking acting and music lessons at the age of 6. Later, she returned to Los Angeles in 2012 with her family to pursue her acting career.
YDE landed roles in multiple films and television shows, such as Level 26: Dark Prophecy, How I Met Your Mother, Instant Mom, Albert, and School of Rock. The actress landed a nomination for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in the category of Favorite Female TV Star for her performance in School of Rock in 2017.
YDE also gained appreciation for her singing skills. She started collaborating with pop songwriter Justin Tranter in 2019. She dropped her debut singles, Stopped Buying Diamonds and BlindLife (co-written with Tranter) in 2020, through Warner Records, where she used the mononym YDE.
What happened during YDE's performance at the Nurses' Ball 2025 on General Hospital?
In the episode aired on May 22, 2025, several dramatic events unfolded on General Hospital. Gio overheard Lulu telling Lois that he was actually Dante and Brook Lynn's secret son. Realizing that his entire life had been a big lie, he had a public breakdown, where he broke his violin onstage.
With chaos erupting backstage, Lucy attempted to help the event move forward. She took to the stage and announced the special guest's performance at the Nurses' Ball 2025. She introduced YDE, a former child star and musical artist. Breanna Nicole Yde (aka YDE) appeared on the stage and sang her superhit track, Old Her.
Although YDE's performance at the Nurses' Ball captivated the audience, things took a turn during the event. While Portia begged Curtis not to end their marriage, Nina and Carly threatened each other over the custody case. In a shocking twist, the spoilers for the May 23, 2025, episode reveal that Michael may return to Port Charles, further complicating the plot dynamics.
