General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 23, 2025): Willow makes up her mind about the custody battle while Nurses' Ball heats up with drama

The official General Hospital YouTube account posted a video on May 23, 2025, teasing the events unfolding in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview, Willow makes up her mind about the custody battle. She makes it clear that she wishes to end the fight over the kids. Willow states:

"I want to end this terrible fight over the kids."

However, the preview does not clarify whether Willow will be able to do what she wants without any objection from others. Meanwhile, the Nurses' Ball heats up with drama when Sonny says he is sure that Lois knows something. He says:

"Lois has to know something. I'm sure of it."

As Sonny wonders whether Lois knows the truth, fans are eager to find out whether he is talking about Gio's parentage. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Carly confronts Lulu backstage and warns her. Carly remarks:

"You need to get off the track before you get leveled."

With Willow planning to end the custody battle and Carly warning Nina, the spoiler preview for the May 23, 2025, episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters, where several dramatic events will likely unravel.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on May 23, 2025

The spoilers for the May 23, 2025, episode of General Hospital reveal that chaos will unfold during the Nurses' Ball after Gio's outburst. After Gio's announcement, Olivia will break down in tears, while Ned will remain angry.

Meanwhile, Sonny is expected to pull Lois aside and ask her how long she has known the truth about Gio's parentage. When Sonny demands answers, Lois will need to explain why Brook Lynn was kept in the dark. Brook Lynn will remain in shock, struggling to understand why her mother kept such a big secret from her for so long.

On the other hand, Lulu will start facing pushback. Carly is expected to confront Lulu backstage and ask her to stop before things escalate further. Carly will accuse Lulu of inflaming the situation, blaming Lulu for impacting more people than she realizes.

However, Lulu will defend her stance, asserting that the truth must come out. As their conversation intensifies, Lulu needs to justify her actions to Carly and Dante.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, an unexpected return is expected to shake things up in Port Charles when Rory Gibson makes his debut as the recast Michael Corinthos. Michael will likely return to town and arrive at the Nurses' Ball after Jason's mysterious phone call. It will be revealed that Jason receives the call and helps coordinate Michael's return to Port Charles.

Michael's sudden arrival will catch many off guard, especially amid the ongoing custody case with Willow. He is expected to face questions about where he has been and what his next move is in the fight for his children.

Elsewhere, Willow will be seen talking to someone in a tuxedo. She will explain that she wants to end the fight over her children. However, the spoilers do not reveal whether she is talking to Drew, Michael, or someone else.

Later, Trina will be shaken by Gio's public breakdown, but Lucy will remind them that the show must go on. Elizabeth is expected to get a surprise while watching the event from home. Although the visitor's identity remains hidden, it will likely be someone from her past.

What happened on the May 22, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

In the episode of General Hospital that aired on May 22, 2025, Gio overheard Lulu telling Lois that he was actually the secret son of Dante and Brook Lynn. After realizing that his entire life had been a lie, he broke down in front of the public.

Meanwhile, Gio walked onto the stage during the Nurses' Ball instead of confronting them privately. He started his tango number but stopped midway. He told the audience his performance was for the parents who gave him away.

Later, Gio broke down, saying that his parents, Dante and Brook Lynn, left him when he was a kid, and never claimed him back. Everyone was shocked when Gio broke his violin into pieces and quickly walked away.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

