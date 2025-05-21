"So glad you are coming back!" — General Hospital fans celebrate Michael’s long-awaited return despite the recast

The spoilers for the May 21, 2025, episode of General Hospital revealed that Michael was on his way home to Port Charles. When the Nurses' Ball began, the preview teased Michael's return. During the May 20, 2025, episode, a mysterious man on an airplane was watching Drew and Willow on the Nurses' Ball red carpet, hinting at Michael returning home.

While addressing the ongoing drama in General Hospital's current storyline, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Michael's return to town. While several fans voiced their excitement about Michael's arrival, many viewers speculated whether Chad Duell would play the role of someone else.

One fan, going by the name Sandra Abernathy, commented on Facebook, sharing her excitement over Michael's return to Port Charles. Sandra stated:

"So glad you are coming back. I'll be sure to watch that day. Be sure you get full custody of your children."

A post made by a fan, talking about Michael's return (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Sandra responded to a post by Stephen Hausler. Stephen posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 21, 2025, teasing Michael's arrival in Port Charles. Stephen shared a picture of Michael and wrote:

"Enough… is clearly Enough!"

A Facebook post about Michael (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Michael returning to Port Charles. While a netizen wondered whether actor Chad Duell would take over Michael's role, another fan noted that viewers missed his presence on-screen.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about Michael's character returning to the show. One viewer argued that Chad Duell might get replaced by Robert Adamson for Michael's role. On the other hand, another user noted that Michael should be brought back to the ABC soap opera.

Fans voice their opinions about Michael's arrival in Port Charles (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Michael on General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Willow said she flew to Germany to meet Michael, but he apparently refused to see her. Viewers suspected that Drew had something to do with Michael not meeting Willow.

In the meantime, Willow prepared to fight against Michael in court for sole custody of their kids, leaving fans wondering whether Michael would return to town for the custody battle.

The spoilers for the May 21, 2025, episode of General Hospital teased Michael's return to the show. When the Nurses' Ball started, the preview teased Michael's return. A mysterious man on an airplane watched Drew and Willow on the Nurses' Ball red carpet, suggesting that Michael was returning home.

During the May 20, 2025, episode, Willow showed up in a crimson gown at the Nurses' Ball and kissed Drew in front of the press. Right then, it was shown that someone kept a close eye on Willow and Drew's actions.

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

This episode of General Hospital, released on May 20, 2025, showed the start of the annual Nurses' Ball. As guests started arriving at the event, tensions escalated, and major confrontations took place.

In a dramatic twist, Tracy got arrested for allegedly drugging someone. While everyone at the event was surprised, Anna's planned performance got postponed. Elsewhere, Lulu was convinced that Gio was Brook Lynn and Dante's secret son. She informed Cody that she needed some strong evidence to expose the truth.

Later, Alexis approached Kristina and told her that Ava and Ric knew everything about the car accident. It was revealed that Ric and Ava knew the truth that Kristina attempted to kill Ava, but Ric ended up getting injured accidentally.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

