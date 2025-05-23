What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital (May 23, 2025)?

The General Hospital episode that aired on Thursday, May 22, 2025, ended with a public meltdown no one saw coming. Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri overheard Lulu Spencer telling Lois Cerullo that he was actually the son of Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Dante Falconeri. He learned his entire life had been a lie.

Rather than confront them privately, Gio walked onstage during the Nurses Ball, started his tango number, then stopped midway. He told the audience his performance was for the parents who gave him away and never claimed him—Brook Lynn and Dante. He then smashed his violin into pieces and ran out, leaving everyone stunned and speechless.

On Monday, May 23, 2025, the fallout from Gio’s outburst will take over the Nurses Ball. Olivia will break down in tears while Ned demands answers. Sonny will press Lois to explain what she’s been hiding. Carly will confront Lulu for setting this off and warn her to back off before it worsens.

Meanwhile, Carly will receive a surprising offer that could change things for her. Rory Gibson will make his debut as Michael Corinthos, and his return is expected to shake up the custody battle. Trina will struggle with stage anxiety, and someone unexpected will show up at Elizabeth’s door.

What to expect from the May 23, 2025 episode of General Hospital?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

The upcoming episode of General Hospital will continue the chaos that followed Gio’s outburst during the Nurses Ball. Olivia will be shown breaking down in tears after Gio’s announcement, while Ned will remain visibly angry.

Sonny will pull Lois aside and demand to know exactly how long she’s known the truth about Gio’s parentage. He will expect answers, and Lois will have to explain what decisions were made and why Brook Lynn was kept in the dark. Still trying to process the shock, Brook Lynn will struggle to understand why her mother kept such a major secret from her for so long.

In General Hospital, Lulu will also face pushback. Carly will confront her backstage and tell her to step back before things spiral further. Carly will accuse Lulu of making the situation worse and risking damage to more people than she realizes.

Lulu will defend her decision and say that the truth had to come out, but Carly won’t let the conversation end there. This confrontation is expected to escalate, and Lulu may be forced to justify her actions not just to Carly but also to Dante.

Meanwhile, a major return will shake things up when Rory Gibson makes his debut as the recast Michael Corinthos. Michael is expected to arrive at the Nurses Ball after a mysterious phone call from Jason Morgan. Jason will be shown receiving this call and will likely help coordinate Michael’s entrance back to Port Charles.

In General Hospital, Michael’s sudden return will catch several people off guard, especially considering the ongoing custody case involving Willow. There will be questions about where he has been, why he stayed away, and what his next move will be in the fight for his children.

Willow will appear in another scene, talking to someone unseen in a tuxedo. She will say she wants to put an end to the fight over the kids. It remains unclear if she’s talking to Michael, Drew, or someone else, but this moment will likely mark a turning point in her custody battle. Willow’s decision could lead to major changes in her alliance and influence how the court views her actions going forward.

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Elsewhere, Trina will be anxious before her performance. She and Josslyn will be seen out of costume, prompting Lucy to question why they’re not ready. Both girls will still be shaken by Gio’s public breakdown, but Lucy will remind them that the show must continue.

Finally, Elizabeth Baldwin will get a surprise visitor while watching the event from home. The identity of the visitor will remain unknown, but it’s hinted to be someone from her past.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

