Who is YDE? Everything to know as the star joins General Hospital Nurses Ball 2025 lineup

Viewers may be wondering who YDE is and why she is suddenly the talk of General Hospital. YDE, born Breanna Nicole Yde, is an American actress and singer. She is making her debut on the long-running soap during the 2025 Nurses Ball, one of the show’s most iconic annual events.

Known for her roots as a Nickelodeon star, YDE brings fresh musical talent to General Hospital, performing for the first time on the episode airing on May 22, 2025.

The General Hospital Nurses Ball is not all glitz and glamour; it is a cause-correcting event committed to spreading HIV/AIDS awareness. This year's ball, commencing on May 20, will include YDE's special performance, paired with dramatic storylines, fan favorites, and surprise moments.

About YDE from General Hospital

YDE was born on June 11, 2003, in Sydney, Australia. When she was five, her family shifted to the States, following which she began taking lessons for music and acting. She initially gained public attention as a young acting talent on Nickelodeon. She appeared in hit series such as The Haunted Hathaways, School of Rock, and Malibu Rescue on Netflix.

She was nominated for a Nicklelodean Kids' Choice Award, showing her initial popularity with children. YDE has since transitioned to a music career full-time, dropping singles such Stopped Buying Diamonds and an EP released in 2022 titled Send Help under Warner Records.

Her appearance is a major move, introducing her to a wider daytime TV fan base. Soap opera viewers will have the opportunity to witness YDE sing during the Nurses Ball episode that airs on May 22, 2025, a highlight during the multi-day celebration beginning May 20.

General Hospital nurses ball 2025: What to expect

The Nurses Ball is a yearly tradition in the show world with a fusion of glamor, drama, and music, yet all against the backdrop of HIV/AIDS awareness. This year's Nurses Ball promises the same mix of fashion, storylines, and performances.

YDE's appearance, heralded by Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring), is set to be a show-stopper that audiences may not want to miss.

As per a Deadline report, in addition to YDE, General Hospital alums Cameron Mathison (Drew) and Cynthia Watros (Nina) will co-host on the red carpet. The event also promises a surprise guest and a shocking reveal later this week.

Why YDE's debut on the show matters

YDE's participation in the Nurses Ball acts as a middle ground between young pop culture enthusiasts and long-time soap fans. Her metamorphosis from child star to credible music artist brings a new element to the event, bringing new faces to the show and its worthy cause.

The Nurses Ball has been a staple story on the show since the early 1990s. By including YDE, the show reaffirms its history of blending entertainment with advocacy.

As the Nurses Ball evolves, fans will now be watching YDE's first performance in the soap. Whether her songs strike an emotional chord with General Hospital viewers or whether her persona leave a lasting impression on Port Charles remains to be seen.

For General Hospital and YDE fans everywhere, the Nurses Ball, beginning May 20, with YDE's show on May 22, promises to be a special year-end highlight.

