"Portia better come clean to Curtis" — General Hospital fans demand truth as Portia's secret threatens her marriage and Curtis' trust

The longest-running daytime soap opera, General Hospital, premiered on April 1, 1963. Set in the fictional town of Port Charles, New York, the series weaves together drama, romance, and suspense through the lives of doctors and residents of Port Charles. The iconic characters and gripping storylines of General Hospital have earned a place in television history, winning numerous awards and maintaining a loyal fan base across generations.

Following the recent episodes of the soap opera, fans of General Hospital have become vocal after seeing the current storyline. As fans know, in the recent story arc, Drew threatens Portia to convince Curtis to publish good words about him, because of the recent "Drew drug drama." A fan named Gethro Dorcent started a discussion post on May 12, 2025, regarding the same.

"Portia better come clean to Curtis real quick before she ends up single and side-eyed by everyone in Port Charles. At this rate, Drew’s blackmail punch card is almost full—one more threat and he gets a free latte! How much longer is she gonna play the 'maybe if I don’t say anything, it’ll go away' game? Girl, it’s not allergies—it’s your marriage on the line!" the post read.

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/@Gethro Dorcent)

On the post, some fans of the soap opera General Hospital commented that she should actually reveal the truth to Curtis.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Gethro Dorcent)

On the other hand, some fans of the General Hospital suspect that Curtis already knows something is bothering Portia, and she is hiding it. Knowing Curtis's tolerance for lies, fans suspect he might leave her.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Gethro Dorcent)

Here's everything to know about the drug drama and blackmail happening on the General Hospital

As seen in the previous episodes of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Drew was drugged by Nina, with the help of Portia. The latter two did that as Nina wanted to separate her daughter, Willow, from Drew. After the night he was drugged, several articles circulated about his inappropriate behavior in public, and people started questioning his credibility as a budding politician.

However, it was later revealed that someone had drugged him, as he convinced Willow to accompany him to the hospital to find out the truth. At the hospital, his blood reports confirmed that he had been drugged. However, he was still far from finding out the person behind it. There, he struck a deal with the notorious lab technician, Brad Cooper; Drew offered him $1 million to reveal the person behind it.

After revealing that Portia had a hand in drugging him, Brad left Port Charles to start fresh. Upon learning the newly surfaced information that Portia is behind it, Drew started threatening Portia to get things done his way. Drew asked Portia to put in a good word for Drew in front of her boyfriend, Curtis, as they recently rekindled their relationship.

Anyhow, fans of the General Hospital commented that Portia should just come clean, after all, how long will she hide it? They also pointed out that Drew's threatening is getting out of hand, and this may lead to a serious problem in the future. However, they also mentioned that Curtis has a zero lying policy in his life, so revealing the truth can pose a threat to their future together.

Viewers can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

