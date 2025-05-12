“Mr. Tequila Tongue & Tantrums” — Drew’s public image spirals as General Hospital fans slam his political play and PR drama

General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap opera in American television history, having premiered in 1963. Set in the fictional town of Port Charles, New York, the show revolves around dramatic themes. Major plotlines include family rivalries, betrayal, and romantic entanglements. Key families in the series include the Quartermaines, the Spencers, the Corinthos, and the Cassadines.

In the recent episodes of General Hospital, the major storyline revolves around Drew and who has drugged him. Fans of the soap opera are being vocal on social media platforms that they have had it with his plot.

A fan started a discussion post on Facebook on the show's fan page on May 9, 2025, expressing their thoughts on the current plotline.

"Drewfus really marched into Portia’s office like he was running DrewCo PR and not the Messy Ex-Boyfriend Association... Let’s be real: Mr. “Tequila Tongue & Tantrums” is no longer Curtis’s friend, but he is Curtis’s mess to mop up. His paper, his drama. Let the man handle it... Drew really out here thinking he’s in a campaign episode of Scandal, when really he’s giving rejected plotline from The Bold and the Boring," the fan stated.

The original post by the fan (Image via Facebook/Gethro Dorcent)

Meanwhile, some fans of the General Hospital believe that Portia should give up and tell Curtis the truth behind it all.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/Gethro Dorcent)

On the other hand, some fans of the General Hospital express their thoughts on how this storyline is being stretched more than required, and they should just move on from here.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/Gethro Dorcent)

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on speculations.

Here's what's currently happening on General Hospital

As seen in the recent episodes of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Drew was found in bed with another woman by Willow. However, Drew had convinced Willow that whatever he did was done unconsciously. He even brought her to the hospital while he decided to get tested. It was later discovered that he was sedated by someone at the public event, where he had caused a huge scene.

Due to his antics at the event, the following day, a lot of articles were published maligning him and his inappropriate behavior. He was sure that it was planned by someone to damage his public reputation, as he was a budding politician. At the hospital, he offered Brad Cooper a deal to reveal the identity of the person who was behind it. Brad revealed the name of the person behind it—Portia—in exchange for half a million dollars.

In the recent episodes of General Hospital, fans know that Portia and Curtis have just rekindled their relationship. Whereas, Drew and Curtis, who were close friends in the past, had a fallout. After learning the information about Portia's involvement in drugging him. Drew is currently blackmailing her to put in a good word for him to Curtis.

Drew wants Curtis to publish an article stating that he was drugged, and that whatever he did was somebody's plan to ruin his public image. He wants to make his PR strong and restore his reputation as a good and kind Congressman. Meanwhile, Portia is in a dilemma. She is confused about whether to reveal her involvement in the scenario to Curtis or put in a good word for the cunning and manipulative Congressman, Drew Caine.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

