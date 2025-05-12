“He looked sketchy” — General Hospital fans suspect Drew set up Willow with the ketamine bottle

General Hospital is the oldest and longest-running daytime soap opera in the history of daytime television in the USA. It first aired in 1963 and has been on the air for over 60 years now. General Hospital is set on a fictional island called Port Charles, and the plot of the soap revolves around the complex lives of the major families.
In the recent turn of events, fans of the soap opera have been wondering if Drew let Willow touch the vial bottle on purpose while visiting her at the Hospital. In a discussion post, a fan by the name of Diane Wessels commented,
"He looked sketchy and she looked clueless as usual."
Diane Wessels commented on a discussion post started by another fan named Clarence Ricks on May 10, 2025, who wrote
"Did Drew purposely get Willow to handle a ketamine bottle to get her prints?🤔🤔🤔"
As seen in the previous episodes of General Hospital, Drew was drugged by Portia and Nina. Now he knows that Portia was behind, but doesn't know the second person involved in the same. Some fans of the General Hospital suspect that he is taking her fingerprints and will use them against her.
On the other hand, as fans of the General Hospital know that Willow has signed the custody papers of her children and made Drew their official legal guardian. Fans suspect Drew will remove her from the picture and use the kids' share of Quartermaine's money.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on speculations
Here's everything to know that's happening on the General Hospital
In the previous episodes of the General Hospital, Nina, with he help of Portia, had drugged Drew while Willow was out of Port Charles. Nina did it because she wanted to defame him publicly, to escalate things; she also hired a ho*ker to lure him into bed. The following day, when she walks into the room and finds Drew asleep on the bed with another girl, she is furious and runs home to Nina, her mother.
Nina had planned this as she did not want Drew to have custody of the kids. After gaining consciousness, Drew convinces Willow that he was manipulated in this situation and to accompany him to the hospital for a drug test. It was shown that indeed he was drugged with ketamine. He then went to Curtis and reported the scene.
However, he also strikes a deal with Brad Cooper, the notorious lab technician, who later tells him who had drugged him in exchange for $1 million. Brad reveals that Drew was drugged with Ketamine, that he stole from the lab on the order of Portia.
In the recent episode of General Hospital, Willow runs into Curtis and thanks him. She also asks him if he is going to publish an article about how Drew was drugged the other night. To which he gave an uncertain reply. Further, she runs into Drew, who has come to surprise her. While they were hugging, she felt something odd in his pocket. Upon asking what it was, he hands her the paper bag and asks her to open.
When she opens it, she finds a vial, which Drew said is a vitamin to help him with his health. However, fans suspect it could be a way to get her fingerprints, as he might be planning something big.
Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.