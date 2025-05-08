What is happening with Brad Cooper on General Hospital? Plot dynamics explored 

General Hospital is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in the history of American television. The soap opera is set on a fictional town called Port Charles. The plot of the show revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and influential families of the town.

In the current scenario of General Hospital, Drew Quatermaine has offered Brad Cooper a handsome amount of money to carry out a task he can not do himself. As seen in the previous episodes, Drew was drugged by Nina to ruin Willow and his relationship and also defame him as he was a budding politician. Currently, Drew is looking for answers as to who had drugged him and why.

Here's everything to know about Brad Cooper, the notorious lab technician from the General Hospital

The character of Brad Cooper has been portrayed by Parry Shen since 2013. The character was introduced as a shady lab technician, who could do anything for the right price. He has been involved in several complex story arcs that make him one of the central figures on the soap opera.

The character has been through several challenges in both his personal and professional life. He was married to Lucas Jones, and they decided to adopt a child, which would be Willow Tait's. Upon learning that the child had died, he conspired with Nelle Bensopn and swapped it with Michael's baby.

Later, when the truth about the baby switch was revealed, he was convicted and sent to prison.

In the recent episodes of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Drew was caught in bed with a woman by Willow. However, Drew had no memory of what had happened the previous night. After he gained consciousness, he convinced Willow to accompany him to the hospital as he was sure someone had drugged him. She was upset, but went to the doctor with him.

At the General Hospital, it was discovered that he was indeed drugged, as a high dosage of ketamine was found in his blood. Drew grew suspicious as to who was behind this. Brad, who knew Drew was desperate to find out the perpetrator, went to him and told him he had some major information on it. Drew offered Brad $500,00 to reveal the information.

Brad finally revealed that Portia Robinson was the person behind it. He further explained that Portia had drugged him with ketamine that Brad had stolen from the lab. She even threatened him that if he revealed the truth, no one would believe an ex-convict. Upon learning this, Drew doubled his offer and asked him if he could do a favour in exchange for $1 million.

About Parry Shen from General Hospital

Parry Shen is an American actor born on June 26, 1973, in Queens, New York. Parry is married to Kim Shen, and together they have a daughter, Avery Anne Shen.

The actor is best known for his portrayal of Brad Cooper on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. Apart from that, he has starred in several other movies and TV series such as Snowpiercer, Yes, We're Open, Starting from Scratch, and many more.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

