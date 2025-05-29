General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 29, 2025): Ned comforts Brook Lynn, Willow fears the worst, and Dante confronts Lulu

The official General Hospital YouTube account posted a video on May 29, 2025, teasing the events unfolding in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview for the May 29, 2025, episode, Ned comforts Brook Lynn. When Brook Lynn says her son never gives her a chance to love him, Ned attempts to provide some consolation to her.

Ad

"My son never gives me the chance to love him," Brook Lynn says.

However, the preview does not illuminate what happened between Gio and Brook Lynn that compelled the latter to feel this way. Meanwhile, Willow fears the worst scenario. She tells Drew that if Michael gets his way, she will never be able to see their kids again.

"If he gets his way, I'll never see them again," Willow states.

Ad

Trending

As Willow fears losing custody of the kids, fans are eager to find out what happens next between Michael and Willow during the legal custody battle. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Dante confronts Lulu about revealing the truth about Gio's parentage. When he corners Lulu by blaming her, she asks him whether he thinks that she did all this to win him back.

"You did I did this to win you back?" Lulu remarks.

Ad

With Ned reassuring Brook Lynn and Dante confronting Lulu, the spoiler preview for the May 29, 2025, episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters, where several dramatic events will likely unravel.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on May 29, 2025

Ad

The spoilers for the May 29, 2025, episode of General Hospital reveal that Dante will confront Lulu, asking her why she remained hush about the truth even after she figured out that Gio was his son. Lulu insists that it is not her place to say anything, but Dante will not be convinced. He will accuse Lulu of trying to accomplish her own agenda.

On the other hand, Brook Lynn will try to explain to Ned why she never told her father about her pregnancy. Although Ned will feel left out because Brook Lynn decided to keep it a secret, he will try to support her while she processes Gio's rejection. When Brook Lynn fears that Gio will not forgive her for hiding the truth, Ned encourages her to give Gio some space and not give up hope.

Ad

In the meantime, Jason and Michael will discuss their next steps in the custody battle. Michael will explain that he is not in the mood to compromise with Willow. He will also make it clear that he does not feel safe leaving the kids with her while Drew is around. When Jason asks him if he would settle for shared custody, Michael insists that he is preparing for full custody.

Ad

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Cody will meet Sasha and admit that he regrets how the truth about Gio's true identity came to the surface. When Cody says he never meant to hurt Dante, Sasha will tell him that it is too late for regrets.

It is expected that Sasha will advise Cody to step back and start being supportive from a distance. In a shocking twist, it is revealed that Sasha will struggle to deal with her own secret, knowing that Michael is the real father of her baby, not Jason. Sasha will make up her mind to stay quiet for now, wondering if Nina will be the one to tell everyone the truth.

Ad

Later, in General Hospital, Trina and Kai will get closer to each other. The scenes between them suggest that their relationship is moving forward. It is expected that both Trina and Kai will discuss their future and decide to go public as a couple, declaring their relationship in front of everyone. The latest developments between Trina and Kai hint at how strong their bond has become.

What happened on the May 28, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

Ad

Ad

In the May 28, 2025 episode of General Hospital, Nina discovered the truth about Sasha’s baby after Maxie accidentally dropped some hints. Nina confirmed with the bartender that Jason didn’t leave with Sasha the night before Halloween—it was Michael, revealing he might be the baby’s real father.

Meanwhile, Michael took emergency custody of his kids after the Nurses' Ball and brought them to Carly's place. Willow showed up and begged Michael, asking him not to take their kids away from her. However, Michael refused and turned her away.

Ad

Also Read: "Perfect Couple" — General Hospital fans see undeniable chemistry brewing between Michael and Sasha, and many believe their reunion is long overdue

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More