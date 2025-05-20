What is happening with Sofia Mattsson’s character on General Hospital? Plot dynamics explored

Sofia Mattsson played Sasha Gilmore on the ABC soap opera General Hospital. She was introduced as the daughter of D.A. Robert Scorpio and his ex-wife and con woman, Holly Sutton. Sofia Mattsson joined the cast of General Hospital in 2018.

Her grandmother brought up Sasha after her mother, Holly Sutton, abandoned her. Holly kept the identity of Sasha's father a secret. This experience compelled Sasha to despise the life of deceit she was drawn into, especially after Holly left her.

When Sasha's grandmother fell ill, she met Valentin Cassadine. She agreed to briefly impersonate Nina Reeves's long-lost daughter, attempting to earn enough to cover her grandmother's medical bills. Throughout her tenure on the show, Sasha matured from an impostor to a key figure in Port Charles.

According to the latest developments in General Hospital's storyline, Sasha and Willow engaged in a heated argument during a doctor's visit. As they clashed, they argued over Michael, Drew, and their tangled personal lives.

Current plot dynamics revolving around Sasha on General Hospital

In the General Hospital episode released on May 9, 2025, tensions escalated between Sasha and Willow. Sasha was shocked to see Willow as her nurse during a medical appointment. Although Willow tried to keep the confrontation professional, Sasha demanded a different nurse.

Willow told Sasha that their lives were connected since Willow was the mother of Michael's children, and Sasha was pregnant with Jason's child. However, Sasha did not take it well and accused Willow of using their connection to make peace.

In this episode, Willow informed Sasha that she flew to Germany to meet Michael, but he refused to see her. Sasha was shocked that Willow stood by Drew's side despite finding him in bed with Jacinda. Although Willow insisted that Drew was drugged, Sasha remained skeptical. She stated that Willow needed to believe a lie or admit that she wasted her life on the wrong man.

Sasha explained to Willow that the latter stood by Drew's side because the truth would break her. After pointing out that people do not want to hear the truth, Sasha told Willow that choosing the wrong partner for the wrong reasons could ruin everything. While Willow contemplated her life choices, Sasha walked away.

More about Sofia Mattsson's life and career

Sofia Mattsson, a Swedish-American actress, was born in June 1991 in Stockholm, Sweden. Daytime fans recognized her for her role as Sasha Gilmore on General Hospital.

Sofia began her acting career in 2012. She appeared in guest-starring roles on television series such as NCIS and Two and a Half Men. Later, she made her big screen debut in the 2015 action-adventure film Jurassic City.

Apart from playing Sasha on General Hospital, Sofia appeared in multiple films and television shows, enhancing her acting portfolio. Sofia's fans could glimpse the actress in popular movies such as Hollywood Miles, Becoming Bond, My Husband's Secret Wife, Long Lost Daughter, and The Wrong Husband.

On television, Sofia Mattsson starred in notable productions such as Perception, Unstrung, and StartUp.

On the personal front, Sofia married writer/producer Thomas Payton. They had two children, born in 2021 and 2023, respectively. She officially became a citizen of the United States in 2022.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

