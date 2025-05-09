What role does Sofia Mattsson play on General Hospital? Character details explored

Sofia Mattsson has played the role of Sasha Gilmore on ABC's General Hospital since 2018. Originally brought in by Valentin Cassadine as part of a ruse, Sasha impersonated Nina Reeves' lost daughter. The ruse fell apart soon, causing emotional wounds and strained relations. Over the years, Sasha moved from being an impostor to a prominent figure in Port Charles.

She got a series of jobs, such as co-owner and beauty model for Deception Cosmetics. She then became a personal chef at the Quartermaine Mansion. Her life has been one of tragedies, including the death of her husband, Brando Corbin, and her infant son, Liam. These opened her up to addiction and mental illness, adding depth to her character.

In a recent plot, Sasha was involved in a complicated situation over a pregnancy with Michael Corinthos. She was, however, publicly claiming Jason Morgan as the father to protect Michael from a custody battle with Willow. This intricate web of relationships and secrets continues to make Sasha Gilmore a compelling presence on General Hospital.

Sofia Mattsson plays Sasha Gilmore on General Hospital

Sofia Mattsson plays the emotionally complex character Sasha Gilmore on General Hospital, a role she reprised on September 18, 2018. She was initially brought on in a short-term capacity, but Sofia’s portrayal quickly resonated with fans, leading her character to become a recurring presence.

In February 2022, Sofia’s sister, Helena Mattsson, temporarily stepped in for two episodes, maintaining continuity during Sofia’s brief absence. Sasha’s backstory is steeped in deception and heartbreak. Raised by her grandmother after being abandoned by her con artist mother, Holly Sutton-Scorpio, Sasha was drawn into a life of lies that she never wanted.

She came to Port Charles under false pretenses and took the job to pay for her grandmother's medical expenses. Sasha's life is filled with traumatic events. She suffered from a drug addiction, the death of her infant son and husband, financial betrayal from her mother-in-law, and even involuntary institutionalization.

In 2024, she found the secret about her biological father, Robert Scorpio. It ended her romance with Cody Bell, who turned out to be her cousin. Reeling from heartbreak, Sasha had a one-night stand with Michael Corinthos and later discovered she was pregnant. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on October 31, 2024, Sofia spoke about her character's past, saying,

"It’s always been clear to me that her past wasn’t easy, and that she’s always been very lonely, which are both still true. I thought the loss and loneliness came from her mother being dead, but it turns out it came from the hurt of having a mother who was never there for her. "

She continued,

"One thing I for sure understand better is how Sasha ended up taking the job from Valentin to con Nina. I used to struggle to understand how Sasha, who is a smart and good-hearted person, would do something like that. But now, with having a mother who’s a career conwoman, it makes a lot more sense how she would get tangled into that world."

The life and career of Sofia Mattsson

Sofia Mattsson is a Swedish-American actress best known for her role as Sasha Gilmore on ABC's General Hospital. Born on June 24, 1989, in Stockholm, Sweden, Sofia moved to Los Angeles at the age of 18 to pursue an acting career, similar to her sister, actress Helena Mattsson.

Sofia began her career with guest roles on shows like NCIS and Two and a Half Men, and in movies like Jurassic City and Gothic Harvest. In 2018, she joined the cast of General Hospital.

Aside from acting, Sofia and her sister co-founded the vegan bag company Ava Carrington in 2019 with a mission for sustainable, cruelty-free fashion. She is married to writer-producer Thomas Payton, and the couple has two children.

