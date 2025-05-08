NCIS season 22 episode 20 recap: Why did Carla Marino let Parker live?

NCIS season 22 has concluded with a shocking revelation, which has also set the stage for the show's action-packed return this fall. The finale, titled Nexus, aired on CBS on Monday, May 5, 2025. It immediately delved into the cliffhanger of the previous episode and answered the question surrounding LaRoche.

However, the shocking surprise came in the form of Carla Morino, who betrayed Parker and held him hostage for personal vendetta. However, she eventually let him go without a scratch. The reason for Morino's change of heart was sinister as she killed someone Parker deeply loved.

Here's the official synopsis of the episode by CBS:

"As NCIS investigates a dangerous connection between the Nexus cartel and Parker's longtime nemesis, mob boss Carla Marino, the team uncovers a high-stakes plot involving stolen nuclear material. With time running out, Parker is forced into an uneasy alliance that could determine the fate of the operation – and his own future."

NCIS Season 22 stars Sean Murray, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama, and Rocky Carroll in prominent roles.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about episode 20 of NCIS season 22. Reader's discretion is advised.

LaRoche was working undercover to infiltrate the Nexus Cartel

The finale of NCIS season 22 began with a flashback revealing the true intention of Deputy Director LaRoche. He had been approached by the Department of Defense about eight months back regarding a mole in the department. However, the mole died before he could have been questioned. The Department of Defense was investigating the drug cartel called Nexus.

LaRoche was supposed to work as a double agent and infiltrate Nexus, and for this reason, he was placed in the NCIS. So, LaRoche was not a mole or a traitor but was serving his country. However, his action did put the lives of two NCIS officers at risk. LaRoche apologised for his actions and personally apologised to McGee at the end of the episode.

Carla Morino held Parker hostage in the NCIS season 22 finale

With LaRoche's cover blown, the Department of Defense proposed to collaborate with the drug kingpin Carla Morino. She assured to infiltrate the Nexus Cartel in return for full impunity. However, Parker, who had investigated her many years back, was completely opposed to the idea. He did not trust Morino, given his previous experiences with her.

However, Carla was persistent and even went to Parker's house to convince him through his father. Parker eventually agreed to work with her, but he was cautious enough to clone her phone, in case she had ulterior motives.

His suspicion proved plausible as, while going to a cartel meeting in Kansas City, Carla's man killed an agent and took Parker hostage. Soon, the team also realised that Carla was playing them and was actually the head of Nexus by reading the chats on her cloned phone.

Carla Morino killed Parker's father instead of him in NCIS season 22 finale

Carla took Parker to the exact spot where her son, Jason, had died in a motorcycle accident many years back. She blamed Parker for killing him as he had revealed her criminal connections to her son. Jason was running away from her when he got into the accident and died. However, Parker retorted that Carla herself was responsible for Jason's death.

It seemed like Carla was hell bent on getting revenge, but surprisingly decided to let Parker go. On the other hand, the team had found that the cartel wasn’t even being run by Spanish people, but was used to sell weapons to the white power movement. A bomb was planted in the meeting, which Parker averted by guessing the code that spelled out 'Jason.'

When it seemed like all ended well, a heartbreaking moment awaited Parker as he stepped inside his house. His father had been shot dead. Carla had killed his father and made sure that he knew it was her. Fans would have to wait till the next season to witness Parker's quest for justice.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on NCIS season 22 episode 20 and other NCISverse shows on CBS.

