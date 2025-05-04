NCIS: Origins season 2 update confirms the return of this key character

Following a suspenseful season 1 finale on April 28, 2025, NCIS: Origins fans can take relief in the confirmation that one beloved character is officially returning. CBS has already renewed the prequel series for a second season, and now co-showrunners David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal have confirmed that Bernard 'Randy' Randolf, played by Caleb Foote, will be back.

In an interview with TVLine dated April 28, 2025, North said,

"I will say that Gina and I are always kicking these ideas around. We’re always revising, and there’s never been once in the first season that we’ve looked at each other and said, “You know what? There’s too much Randy in that episode,” so there’s going to be plenty of Randy, I promise you."

The showrunners also revealed that the fates of Lala Dominguez and Wheeler will be further explored. As the early years of Gibbs’ NCIS journey continue to unfold, fans can expect deeper dives into the lives of the team that shaped him. Season 2 will feature returning characters and possibly new faces on the horizon.

NCIS: Origins creators confirm Randy's return in season 2

Fans of NCIS: Origins can look forward to seeing more of Randy in season 2. Co-showrunners North and Monreal have officially confirmed that the character will return despite season 1 ending with Randy questioning his future in the field.

In the finale, Randy expressed his desire to shift to a desk job due to the toll his profession was taking on his family. After this, it seemed uncertain whether he would remain an active part of Gibbs’ team.

However, North assured fans that the character will have a significant presence moving forward. With Randy connected to the tragedy of Gibbs' wife and daughter’s deaths, his journey is sure to remain central to the series in the upcoming season.

On April 27, 2025, in a Q&A session during CBS’s portion of the Television Critics Association, Foote told AssignmentX,

"I have an amazing opportunity to create a character from the ground up. And everyone from our producers to our creators, even our costume and props department have been so enthusiastic and helpful in that creation, from picking everything from my holster to the sunglasses I wear. It’s just been so specific, and so cool to create someone.”

What to expect in NCIS: Origins season 2

While Randy's return is a major highlight, NCIS: Origins season 2 promises to delve deeper into several storylines that were left unresolved in season 1. One major arc will focus on Lala Dominguez (Mariel Molino), whose fate was left hanging after a serious car crash.

Given her chemistry with Gibbs and her willingness to bend the rules for him, her recovery is expected to be a key plot point. Another significant storyline will center on Wheeler (Patrick Fischler), who stepped down from his position following the disastrous Operation Sundown.

Monreal confirmed that season 2 will potentially reveal more about his motivations, backstory, and whether he finds redemption outside of the team. Additionally, the creators hinted at the possibility of introducing younger versions of familiar NCIS characters, like Jenny Shepard or more appearances from young Tobias Fornell.

With Gibbs still growing into an agent, NCIS: Origins season 2 will further explore the moral complexities and personal loyalties that define his journey.

Stay tuned for more updates on NCIS: Origins season 2.

