“Cried real tears”- Fans react to NCIS: Origins finale as intense plot development shakes the franchise 

The NCIS: Origins season 1 finale episode, titled Cecilia, aired on April 28, 2025, and closed the season with a dramatic twist that left fans shaken. The episode ended with Lala Dominguez, played by Mariel Molino, getting into a severe car accident after swerving to avoid a child.

The final shot showed her hanging upside down in the wrecked vehicle, bloody and unresponsive. The creators have refused to confirm her fate, leaving viewers on edge. The NCIS: Origins episode also featured Gibbs turning himself in for a past murder, further escalating the emotional weight and uncertainty surrounding the future of the team.

“So did not see that coming. Cried real tears. Will miss her so much. RUN GIBBS, RUN!!” a redditor wrote.

Fan reaction (Image via Reddit)

This comment reflects a viewer’s shock at Lala’s accident, with an emotional response to her possible death. The closing words urge Gibbs to escape the emotional fallout that now surrounds him.

“Real tears for me too. Seeing a red headed Diane gave me a smile, but damn Lala,” another redditor said.

“I can’t imagine she’s going to be out of work for very long. Absolutely phenomenal work,” a comment read.

“What an episode! Going to miss Lala, but there’s a teeny-tiny part of me that’s glad I don’t have to be wrung through a s*xual harassment storyline with the interim SAC,” another mentioned.

These comments show fans praising the actress for her performance, expressing sadness about Lala's potential exit, and relief over not diving into an uncomfortable plotline involving a creepy interim supervisor. One viewer also noticed Diane’s appearance.

“I really liked Lala,” a redditor admitted.

“The actress who plays Lala deserves a freaking Emmy for her performance, especially tonight,” another said.

“Watching Lala this whole season was like watching Young Sheldon knowing that his dad will die at the end of the show,” another confessed.

These viewers shared their emotional attachment to Lala throughout the season, complimented the actress’s performance, and drew comparisons to other shows where a character’s tragic end was inevitable. They felt the loss coming, but still were not ready.

NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 18 recap

NCIS: Origins (Image sourced from CBS)

The NCIS: Origins episode opens in the aftermath of the Sandman case being closed. Gibbs is still processing that his PTSD counselor turned out to be the sniper behind the murders, and the team is trying to keep him steady.

But another issue is already building: Macy has set her sights on Gibbs for the murder of Pedro Hernandez. She claims to have a source who can place Gibbs at the scene and hints that she might press charges. The team is visibly shaken, as they are all aware Gibbs committed the murder in revenge for his wife and daughter’s deaths.

Tensions rise as Franks is implicated for giving Gibbs the classified file that led him to Hernandez. Randy, already struggling with everything that has happened, grows even more overwhelmed. The team heads to Mexico hoping to figure out Macy’s source.

They end up being held at gunpoint before the situation is diffused. Arguments break out among the team once they realize how close they are to being exposed. Gibbs begins to pull away, especially after being reminded of the betrayal he felt in the Sandman case.

He starts to reflect on his time with the team and the connections he built. He remembers how much Lala supported him and how Ruth was his only friend at one point. Eventually, Gibbs makes the decision to dig up the rifle he used to kill Hernandez and offers it to Macy in exchange for her leaving the rest of the team alone.

Later in the NCIS: Origins finale, Gibbs finds Lala at the swimming pool she often sneaks into. He strips down and joins her, and the two kiss. He then tells her he turned himself in to Macy. She immediately pulls away, angry that he made the decision without talking to her. She accuses him of acting like Franks, making big calls without thinking how they affect others.

NCIS: Origins (Image sourced from CBS)

After a conversation with Mary Jo, Lala takes it upon herself to fix the situation. She meets Macy and confesses to helping Gibbs, trying to take the fall so Macy will back off. Macy agrees and later tells Franks that she is dropping the investigation. She also reveals the original source was Gibbs himself, after overhearing him talking on the phone to Ruth while drunk.

The NCIS: Origins episode ends with Lala driving and swerving to avoid a child chasing a dog. Her car flips, and she is left hanging upside down, unconscious and bloodied, as the screen fades to black.

