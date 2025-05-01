“A real highlight of my life”- NCIS: Origins co-showrunner opens up about season 2 renewal 

The NCIS franchise continues to grow its heritage with NCIS: Origins, which gives fans a closer glimpse into the formative years of Leroy Jethro Gibbs. With season 1 already concluded on April 28, CBS has announced that the series will be renewed, a move made even before the end of its first season.

The prequel series, set in the early 1990s, has received interest for its new spin on a popular character and the beginning of his legendary NCIS career. Austin Stowell stars as young Gibbs in the show, which explores his early cases at Camp Pendleton, along with major players such as Mike Franks (played by Kyle Schmid) and Lala Dominguez (played by Mariel Molino).

Talking about the news of the series renewal in an April 25 interview with CinemaBlend, NCIS: Origins co-showrunner David J. North recalled:

"In between setups, we were able to tell the cast and crew, which was just a real highlight of my life."

With its character-centered style and intriguing story arc, NCIS: Origins has rapidly found its place within the larger NCIS universe. Further, the early renewal announcement was greeted with enthusiasm, particularly by the creative team of the show, who reflected on their emotional reaction in the recent interview.

An emotional milestone for the NCIS: Origins team

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Global TV)

During the interview with CinemaBlend, David J. North shared the recollection of how he and co-showrunner Gina Lucita Monreal were told by the president of CBS, Amy Reisenbach, that season 2 had been picked up while they were still on set for season 1.

“She called us one morning together and gave us the great news. We couldn't have been happier, and what a wonderful experience to then be able to go to the historic Paramount lot where we shoot and walk down, and in between setups, we were able to tell the cast and crew, which was just a real highlight of my life,” he said.

In North's view, the renewal highlighted the show's momentum and confirmed creative gambles undertaken to extend the NCIS universe through this prequel format. Meanwhile, the cast and crew, upon hearing about the renewal on set, were said to have celebrated the news.

NCIS: Origins: Legacy of Mark Harmon

Although NCIS: Origins is dedicated to Gibbs' origin story, it inevitably has to exist with the longer-standing legacy of the original show. Mark Harmon initially guest-starred as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in JAG before headlining NCIS since its inception in 2003, until he departed in 2021. That said, Harmon no longer tops the list of most episodes featured in the franchise.

As reported by Collider on April 26, Sean Murray stands alone at the top of the list after showing up as Timothy McGee and Flashback Spencer Downing in 470 episodes of NCIS, and David McCallum holds the second position with 459 episodes as Donald "Ducky" Mallard.

Harmon ranks third, while Brian Dietzen ranks fourth with 386 episodes as Dr. Jimmy Palmer. Fifth is Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance in 377 episodes, which is quite a big number given that he didn't join until 2008.

What's next for NCIS: Origins

The early pickup indicates CBS's ongoing commitment to the NCIS franchise and indicates faith in the direction of the new show. With a second season now locked in place, fans can anticipate additional character growth and a further dig into Gibbs' backstory, particularly his relationship with mentor Mike Franks and his transformation into the tough, straight-shooting leader viewers grew to know.

With the ever-growing NCIS universe, Origins is showing there is still ample tale to tell, particularly through the voice of an emerging agent who will go on to live forever as legend.

Catch the latest NCIS: Origins streaming on Paramount+ and CBS.

