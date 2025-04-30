NCIS: Sydney showrunner confirms Evie & DeShawn’s relationship will be tested in season 3

NCIS: Sydney season 2 concluded on April 25, 2025, following an intense and emotionally charged finale. The fans of the show can breathe a sigh of relief as the hit Australian spin-off has been renewed for a third season. Showrunner Morgan O’Neill sat down with TVLine on the same day to tease what lies ahead, promising a bigger and thrilling chapter.

Among the upcoming twists, the dynamic between fan-favorite agents Evie (Tuuli Narkle) and DeShawn (Sean Sagar) will face serious challenges. O’Neill said,

"When two people really vibe with each other, as Evie and DeShawn clearly do, the one thing that will almost certainly cause something to flare up is to insert, let’s say, a third person into that dynamic, and see what happens as a result.

"So, without giving too much away, that relationship between Evie and DeShawn will be tested by the arrival of another character in Season 3 who will really set the cat amongst the pigeons," he added.

Morgan O’Neill talks about Evie & DeShawn’s connection in NCIS: Sydney season 3

In NCIS: Sydney season 3, the connection between Evie (Tuuli Narkle) and DeShawn (Sean Sagar) will take center stage as their relationship is tested unexpectedly. While the duo has shared strong chemistry and mutual respect since the series began, showrunner Morgan O’Neill hinted that season 3 will push that bond further, and not necessarily in a romantic direction.

In his conversation with TVLine, O’Neill teased the arrival of a new character who will challenge the dynamic between the two agents, suggesting that the introduction of a third party may spark tension, emotional growth, or even conflict.

This tease raises big questions: Will the new character threaten to divide them? Could hidden feelings rise to the surface? As their bond faces external pressure, season 3 promises a deeper exploration of Evie and DeShawn as individuals and as teammates, possibly reshaping their future on the team.

What to expect in NCIS: Sydney season 3

Apart from the evolving relationship between Evie and DeShawn, NCIS: Sydney season 3 will explore several storylines that build on season 2’s dramatic finale. One of the biggest cliffhangers revolves around Blue (Mavournee Hazel), who returned home to find a mysterious woman waiting in her supposedly secure apartment.

Showrunner Morgan O’Neill confirmed that this woman is connected to Blue’s past. This is hinted at through her aversion to being photographed, heavy security measures, and lack of a digital footprint. Early episodes in season 3 will unpack Blue’s history in a significant way, likely altering how her teammates see her.

Mackey (Olivia Swann) and JD (Todd Lasance) will also have to confront the emotional fallout from their showdown with Etienne, who betrayed Mackey and was revealed to be behind a terrorist plot.

Their dynamic, particularly JD’s quiet but evident concern for Mackey, could shift as they process recent events and reassess their personal and professional boundaries. Meanwhile, the broader NCIS team will continue navigating international threats, with season 3 promising to be more ambitious in scope.

"Anything I say is going to be a little bit too leading, but I promise you, from all the way down here, Season 3 is going to be way bigger than Season 2," O’Neill said.

Fans can expect new locations, higher stakes, and fresh faces as the series deepens its global investigative focus.

Stay tuned for more updates on NCIS: Sydney.

