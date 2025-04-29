NCIS: Sydney tease bigger season 3 in latest interview 

NCIS: Sydney concluded its high-octane second season with a suspenseful two-part finale offering action, deception, and emotional turmoil. Though the team effectively foiled a missile attack, the triumph was paid for in high personal blood, especially for lead agent Michelle Mackey, who learned her romantic interest had deep terrorist connections. As secrets were revealed and allegiances changed, fans were left with several unanswered questions—and a feeling that the story was far from finished.

Showrunner Morgan O'Neill has confirmed that in season 3, the stakes will be even higher. In a recent interview with TV Line, O'Neill hinted at a "bigger" season to come, one that will explore the characters' emotional lives more deeply while broadening the scope of the story. With unfinished business between Mackey and JD, a shocking secret within Blue's apartment, and new challenges for other team members, NCIS: Sydney is set to kick off its most ambitious chapter yet.

NCIS: Sydney: The fallout of Etienne's treachery

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Global TV)

A deep emotional blow was delivered in the form of Mackey's (Olivia Swann) realization that her close friend and occasional lover, Etienne (Johh Fabry), was funding his humanitarian initiatives with terrorism. Worse still, he had put a pacemaker into Rankin (Lewis Fitz-Gerald) months before and could now control him remotely.

The showdown between Mackey and Etienne escalated into violence in a restaurant, ending with JD (Todd Lasance) killing Etienne with a good shot. In Sydney, both agents were shaken and detached, leaving the stage for next season's introspective paths. In a recent interview with TV Line, O'Neill explained

“Mackey has always played her emotional cards close to her chest, This betrayal forces her to question whether it’s worth opening up emotionally ever again.”

Meanwhile, JD’s heartbreak was quieter but just as raw:

“He’s wondering how he ended up sleeping in a friend’s garage — and whether it’s safe to allow emotional connections, possibly with Mackey herself.”

NCIS: Sydney: Blue's secret past comes to light

Season 2 concluded on a dark note for Blue (Mavournee Hazel), who returned to her heavily fortified apartment only to discover a mysterious woman waiting there. O'Neill hinted that this woman is linked to several clues seeded around Blue's past throughout the season, from her dislike of being photographed to her fixation on home security.

O'Neill explains:

“There’s been breadcrumbing all along, This woman embodies all those threads. And early in Season 3, we’ll pull back the curtain in a big, significant way.”

Although the new season won’t pick up exactly where the finale left off, O’Neill confirmed it will jump ahead only slightly, allowing Blue’s shocking storyline to remain a central focus from the outset.

NCIS: Sydney: New romantic turmoil for DeShawn

It isn't just Mackey and JD who are going to experience emotional distress next year. For DeShawn (Sean Sagar) and Evie (Tuuli Narkle), who have grown quite close, O'Neill reveals they are in for their own set of trials.

“Whenever two people vibe as they do, introducing a third party is sure to stir things up,”.

Without giving away too much, he promised the arrival of a new character that would “set the cat amongst the pigeons” and shake up their dynamic in unexpected ways.

What fans can expect in NCIS: Sydney season 3

While the number of episodes for season 3 remains under wraps, O’Neill made one thing clear: the next season will be bigger in every sense.

He said:

“We’re swinging for the fences, Season 3 will be way bigger than Season 2 — emotionally, narratively, and visually.”

O'Neill also restated that the series will continue to feature Australia's unique flavor, combining compelling procedural storytelling with indigenous Australian culture and colloquial language, much as Bluey familiarises children with the Aussie lifestyle.

With betrayals revealed, secrets unraveled, and relationships strained, NCIS: Sydney is ready for a thrilling, high-stakes third season. As Morgan O'Neill teases an expanded universe and richer character arcs, fans can expect a ride that's not only bigger but unforgettable.

Catch the latest episode of NCIS: Sydney season 2 streaming on Paramount+.

