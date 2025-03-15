What role does Mavournee Hazel play in NCIS: Sydney? Everything you need to know 

Mavournee Hazel plays Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson in NCIS: Sydney, the NCIS franchise's initial international spin-off. The show broadens the procedural format into an Australian environment, featuring a fresh investigative unit while upholding the forensic and law enforcement motifs of its predecessors.

Bluebird Gleeson is a skilled forensic scientist with expertise in code-breaking and data analysis. Working with NCIS: Sydney and the Australian Federal Police, she represents modern, tech-driven investigations.

Despite her competence, she struggles with inexperience, needing to prove herself and earn her team’s trust. Her character highlights the evolving role of forensic science, blending traditional methods with advanced technology.

Bluebird Gleeson's strengths and challenges

Blue's key duties are the examination of crime scene evidence, data pattern recognition, and application of state-of-the-art forensic methods in aiding investigations. Her intelligence and technical skills, which make her a valuable asset to the team, sometimes also create difficulties in finding a balance between emotional detachment from cases.

While some of her coworkers have been on the job for decades, Blue is still discovering how to navigate the realities of working in law enforcement, where not every case ends on a satisfying note. One of her biggest challenges is coping with the stress of high-stakes investigations.

As a forensic scientist, she is charged with delivering accurate and timely analysis, but the nature of her work frequently puts her in an ethical bind. The character also struggles with bouts of self-doubt, especially when her unorthodox methods are questioned by senior agents.

Throughout the series, she needs to hone her skill at working under pressure without losing confidence in her abilities. Her development from an AFP forensic scientist to a full-fledged member of the NCIS: Sydney team is an important aspect of her character development.

Bluebird Gleeson's place within the NCIS: Sydney Team

In NCIS: Sydney, Blue works closely with Senior Agent Michelle Mackey and AFP Liaison Officer Jim "JD" Dempsey. Her ability to process complex forensic data is crucial to the team’s success in solving cases that involve maritime security threats and criminal activity affecting naval operations.

Though Bluebird sometimes clashes with colleagues over investigative methods, she earns their trust with her sharp analysis and problem-solving skills.

Her data-driven approach contrasts with the instinct-based methods of traditional detectives, leading to occasional disagreements. However, her expertise proves invaluable, and she grows into a confident, assertive professional.

Comparison with Abby Sciuto of NCIS

Audiences who are familiar with the NCIS franchise can compare Bluebird Gleeson to Abby Sciuto, the original NCIS series forensic scientist. Although both characters deal in forensic science, there is a difference in their personality and methodology.

Abby had a gothic style and high-energy vibe, as opposed to Blue's character based on a more modern, technologically based methodology. She deals in digital forensics and mathematical modeling, which shows newer developments in crime-solving methods.

In addition, Blue's experience in NCIS: Sydney focuses more on her growth within the working environment, delving into the process of being a young forensic expert in a strictly organized law enforcement agency.

Mavournee Hazel's personal life and career

Mavournee Hazel was born on 20 March 1996 in Adelaide, South Australia. She caught the acting bug and the interest in storytelling from an early age, studying performing arts.

Mavournee was recognized for her role as Piper Willis in Neighbours (2015–2019), character-based storytelling offering her experience in this area. Apart from Neighbours, Mavournee worked on Sam Fox: Extreme Adventures, Catching Milat, Halifax: Retribution, Shantaram, and Home Kills.

Catch the latest episodes of NCIS: Sydney streaming on Paramount+.

