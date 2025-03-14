NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 6- Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

NCIS: Sydney season 2 has been rolling out new episodes since its release in February 2025. The spin-off series tracks a group of NCIS agents in Australia as they collaborate with the Australian Federal Police to solve crimes against U.S. military personnel. Every episode features a new case, with the agents solving intricate investigations.

Last week, the team discovered a human trafficking ring during an investigation into the death of a U.S. Navy petty officer. In Episode 6, the agents will investigate another case in which a retired Navy SEAL was found dead at a wellness retreat. Below are the details of the upcoming episode.

NCIS: Sydney season 2: Release date and time

NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 6, Hell Week, airs on Friday, March 14, 2025. The show will screen on CBS at 8 pm ET. Below is the release schedule for all regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Friday, March 14, 2025 8 PM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Friday, March 14, 2025 5 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Friday, March 14, 2025 7 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Friday, March 14, 2025 6 PM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, March 15, 2025 1 AM IST (India Standard Time) Saturday, March 15, 2025 5:30 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Saturday, March 15, 2025 12 AM

NCIS: Sydney season 2: Where to watch

The episode will air on CBS in the United States. Viewers can also stream it on Paramount+. Showtime subscribers can access the episode live or on demand on the day of its release, while Essential subscribers will be able to watch it a day later on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

In Australia, the episode will be available on Paramount+ and will later be broadcast on Network 10. The exact television air date for Network 10 has not been announced.

What to expect in episode 6

This week's installment, Hell Week, sees the NCIS and Australian Federal Police teams investigating the death of a former U.S. Navy SEAL who was discovered hanged at a wellness retreat. First suspected as a suicide, the agents will explore if other circumstances were at play.

The official synopsis reads:

"The apparent suicide of a veteran U.S. Navy SEAL leads NCIS: Sydney to a spa retreat to probe a bunch of his other former SEAL colleagues."

The team will interview the other participants at the retreat, some of whom are ex-military. The case could have aspects of the stresses of military service, psychological pressure, or prior conflicts within the team. The investigation will reveal crucial information that could turn the case from a seemingly straightforward suicide to something more intricate.

NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 5 recap

In episode 5, Shucked, the team probed the death of U.S. Navy petty officer Reuben Daniels, whose body was discovered on a beach. Forensic evidence showed that Reuben had been frozen for days before dumping, and traces of a delicacy seafood, abalone, were found in his body.

It emerged during the investigation that Reuben had a nexus to a strip club-connected human trafficking ring involving Rezzy. Women were illegally brought into Australia on false representation and induced to work under exploitative conditions. Abalone as a form of currency was also used for engaging in illicit exchanges.

Reuben and his roommate, Craig, had tried to step in to assist a woman named Ahn, who had disappeared once her visa had lapsed. The traffickers caught them, and Reuben was murdered. NCIS, with the assistance of Kim Dang, a woman who was being kept captive by the trafficking ring, was able to shut down the ring and rescue the victims.

The episode also featured a team personal moment as they celebrated Blue Gleeson's birthday, which bonded them outside the workplace. With its emphasis on a fatal death at a wellness retreat, Episode 6 should delve into themes of military service, mental illness, and group dynamics in ex-Navy SEALs.

The remote location and the presence of ex-military personnel imply that the investigation should be several layers deep in complexity.

NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 6 premieres on March 14, 2025. Fans can keep up with new updates as the season goes on.

