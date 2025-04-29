NCIS: Origins finale to solve this one Lala storyline 

As NCIS: Origins heads into the finale of its first season, one lingering mystery is set to take center stage: the fate of Special Agent Lala Dominguez. Since the series premiered, viewers have been drawn to Lala’s compelling presence and her evolving relationship with a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Ad

Played by Mariel Molino, Lala has stood out as a strong and emotionally complex character—someone instrumental in shaping Gibbs during his formative years with the Naval Investigative Service.

But despite her obvious significance in Origins, veteran NCIS viewers have been posing the same question all season long: Why has Lala never been mentioned in the original series, which spanned 20 seasons and explored nearly every aspect of Gibbs’ personal and professional life?

Ad

Trending

That question, TV Line reports indicate, will finally be answered when the season concludes, with emotional resolution and a clearer picture of how this formative chapter connects to the broader NCIS universe.

NCIS: Origins: A main character with a complicated past

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Global TV)

Lala Dominguez, as played by Mariel Molino, has been one of the highlights of the NCIS cast. Presented as a tough, smart, and complex special agent, she immediately became a huge draw for a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs—played in Origins by Austin Stowell.

Ad

All along the first season, Lala's impact on Gibbs has been undeniable. At work, she tests his instincts and assists in shaping his initial investigative style. In his personal life, their relationship suggests greater emotional and romantic undertones, especially in episode 17, where the prospect of a relationship starts to arise more directly.

But Lala's significance only added to the mystery: How could a figure so central to Gibbs' formation never be mentioned throughout the 20-season history of NCIS?

Ad

The finale will explain the canon gap

According to TV Line’s Matt Webb Mitovich, this lingering question will be resolved in the Origins season finale. In his preview, Mitovich writes:

“One could argue that since hearing Gibbs’ narration at the end of the very first NCIS: Origins episode — about finally telling “the story of her” — that season 1’s raison d’être was to raise and fuel the question of why we’d never heard of Lala before. I am happy to report that this Monday’s incredibly powerful finale, at least in my mind, satisfyingly answers that question. In fact, Narrator Gibbs himself pretty much answers it.”

Ad

This statement confirms that the creative team behind NCIS: Origins deliberately built the season around this narrative mystery. Rather than glossing over Lala’s absence from the franchise’s original canon, the writers crafted a long-game reveal that will offer viewers narrative closure and emotional resonance.

NCIS: Origins: A considerate addition to Gibbs' history

The decision to have the explanation come from the older, narrating Gibbs adds emotional depth and retrospective insight. It reinforces that Origins is not simply a nostalgic prequel but a character-driven study of Gibbs’ early years—one that enriches our understanding of who he becomes in the main series.

Ad

Whether the series finale shows a tragic conclusion, a planned breakup, or a hidden secret between Gibbs and Lala, the mere fact that it's being dealt with demonstrates a respect for the franchise's heritage and its audience. It also indicates NCIS's history of employing spinoffs and flashbacks to incorporate meaningful new threads into its vast narrative universe.

Looking ahead: Impact on NCIS: Origins season 2

Ad

If done properly, the conclusion of Lala's tale might have lasting effects on season 2. Even if she leaves the show, her effect on Gibbs—and the choices he makes from now on—could be a thematic foundation for the next season of NCIS: Origins.

By addressing this enigma head-on, NCIS: Origins sidesteps the trap many prequels fall into and introduces interesting characters without revealing what happened to them later on. Rather, this show is leveraging this chance to enrich the emotional backstory of their main character with a fulfilling, canon-friendly arc.

Ad

As NCIS: Origins finishes its first season, viewers are in for a tearful series finale that will respect the show's storytelling legacy. Lala Dominguez's arc is bound to close a chapter while opening new possibilities for the future of the prequel series—and perhaps for Gibbs as well.

Catch the latest episode of NCIS: Origins streaming on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More