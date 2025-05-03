The biggest burning question that NCIS: Origins left behind 

NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 18 aired on April 28, 2025, and the prequel series concluded its debut season with several twists. From unexpected introductions to emotional revelations, the finale ended on a cliffhanger that left fans with many questions.

But among all the chaos, one question that overshadowed the rest was whether or not Mariel Molino's Lala survived the crash. Just moments after convincing her friend not to turn Gibbs in for Hernandez's murder, Lala's car flipped in an accident before she could deliver the good news to the protagonist.

Talking about Lala's fate in an interview with US Weekly dated April 29, 2025, co-creator David J. North said:

"We can’t promise that [Lala is alive], but we can promise that you’ll get an answer if you come back in season 2... Mariel knew going into this that we were going to take big swings and she was on board for whatever was the best way to make the audience feel something in a truthful way. That’s what we’re doing.”

NCIS: Origins leaves Lala's fate uncertain after a car crash in the finale

The season 1 finale of NCIS: Origins, titled Cecilia, ended on a dramatic and emotional note, with Lala's fate hanging in the balance. Previously, Gibbs murdered Pedro Hernandez in retaliation for the deaths of his wife and daughter, and Lala was trying to cover for him.

After successfully convincing her friend, Macy, not to expose Gibbs, Lala was on her way to share the news with the latter when tragedy struck. Her car crash, shown in the episode’s final moments, left her condition unknown and set the stage for one of the series’ most pressing unanswered questions.

This arc not only interrupts the budding romance between Lala and Gibbs but also threatens to derail the emotional progress Gibbs has made over the season. Her potential death could significantly impact Gibbs' character, adding another layer of trauma to his already complex backstory.

For now, the creators remain intentionally vague, promising that Lala's fate will be addressed early in season 2. In an interview with TVLine dated April 28, 2025, Lala's actor Mariel Molino discussed what she found the "most heartbreaking" about the finale. She said,

"That Lala never gets to say 'I love you' to Gibbs. I don’t think she ever really gets to say how she really feels, and I think that’s what she’s trying to say when she goes over and tries to find him."

Whether Lala lives or dies, her storyline has already reshaped Gibbs' early years and will likely continue to influence the series moving forward.

What lies ahead for Gibbs and the team in NCIS: Origins season 2?

With NCIS: Origins officially renewed for a second season, fans can expect the show to build on the foundations laid in season 1. The introduction of Diane, Gibbs' eventual second wife, in the final scene hints at complex personal dynamics ahead, especially if Lala survives.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team faces major shifts. Randy’s internal conflict about life in the field versus a desk job opens the door for a character-driven subplot. Additionally, Franks may take on a more central role after receiving a call from his brother, teasing a new storyline tied to his Vietnam War past.

The creators have promised a continuation of the "case of the week" format, layered with larger arcs like the Sandman investigation from season 1. While sticking closely to NCIS canon, the show seems committed to growing beyond it, keeping both longtime fans and new viewers engaged.

Stay tuned for more updates on NCIS: Origins.

