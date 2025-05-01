NCIS: Origins showrunner says Lala’s fate in season 2 will send “shockwaves through the team”

The NCIS: Origins season 1 finale, titled Cecilia, left viewers reeling with a dramatic cliffhanger that put the fate of Cecilia "Lala" Dominguez (Mariel Molino) in serious doubt. The show creators, David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal, have confirmed that the ambiguity, which could result in emotional "shockwaves" through the entire team, was intentional.

In an interview with TV Insider dated April 28, Monreal said:

“I think no matter what happens with Lala, it’s definitely going to send shockwaves through the team. They’re all so close, they mean so much to each other… [In season 2] We’ll dig into their feelings as we always do, but we’ll find the lighter side as well.”

The creators knew early on they wanted to take bold storytelling risks. “Gina and I knew we wanted to take big swings,” North told TV Insider, adding that fans will need to tune in to season 2 to learn what becomes of Lala. Even the cast wasn’t fully clued in—Austin Stowell (young Gibbs) found out about the finale twist only during the table read, with the final pages of the script kept tightly under wraps.

NCIS: Origins: Emotional fallout for Gibbs

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Global TV)

Whether or not Lala survives, her fate will leave lasting emotional impacts, especially on Gibbs. Throughout season 1, viewers saw a more vulnerable version of the protagonist, laying the groundwork for the emotionally closed-off figure he becomes in the flagship NCIS.

The producers hint that Lala’s storyline could be a turning point in Gibbs’ emotional evolution. Considering the character’s future losses, including his wife Shannon and daughter Kelly, this moment may be the first to set him on the path toward becoming the hardened, solitary man fans met decades later in the storyline.

NCIS: Origins: Love and loss in three timelines

The show’s format—jumping between the 1990s, the main NCIS series, and Gibbs’ Alaskan retreat—offers a 360-degree view of his development. Through voiceovers by Mark Harmon (old Gibbs), viewers get rare access to the character’s inner world. Speaking about the voiceover by Harmon's Gibbs, Monreal explained:

“To me, there’s nothing more meaningful than the passage of time. That enables us to see this Gibbs character in this sort of 360 that we haven’t been able to see before. That’s what has been so liberating about that voiceover.”

Monreal stated that the format of the show, spanning three timeframes, gave them the ability to delve deeper into his character. The voiceover allows fans to have access to a version of Gibbs who, though guarded, is finally spilling his emotional truths, including unrequited love.

She emphasized how the timelines weave together unspoken truths, including themes of one-sided love and deep personal reflection, across the years.

NCIS: Origins: Canon connections and new beginnings

The NCIS: Origins finale also introduced Diane, Gibbs’ future wife, into the storyline, as his relationship with Lala hangs in the balance. It’s a move the showrunners say reflects real life, where emotional shifts often arrive uninvited.

“It comes at such a crazy moment because of what is happening with him and Lala, and I think that’s reflective of life. You’re not looking for anything to happen, and suddenly, it happens,” Monreal said.

She further pointed to the importance of aligning with established canon while adding emotional depth. In another nod to longtime fans, Gibbs's early interest in woodworking was introduced, foreshadowing his later boat-building obsession.

The scene showed young Gibbs telling his father Jackson that he doesn’t know what he’s building yet, marking the start of a therapeutic ritual that will echo throughout his life.

What lies ahead in NCIS: Origins season 2 and beyond

With loose ends involving agents like Randy and Wheeler, and the introduction of Frank’s estranged brother Mason, season 2 promises to dive even deeper. The showrunners are also open to expanding the universe, hinting at the possibility of young versions of fan-favorite characters like Jenny Shepard.

Talking about everything that happened with Gibbs in season 1, David J. North said:

“These are all learning experiences that are pushing young Gibbs toward the Gibbs that we’ve known for so long."

NCIS: Origins season 1 may have ended, but the emotional ripple effects and unanswered questions are just beginning. Fans will have to wait until season 2 to see how those waves shape Gibbs and the rest of the team.

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai.



