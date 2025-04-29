NCIS: Origins episode 18 recap: What happened to Lala?

NCIS: Origins aired its season finale on April 28, 2025. The episode titled, Cecilia, was focused on the Pedro Hernandez case, which was being investigated by Lala's friend Lara Macy, putting Gibbs, Franks, and Lala in danger of losing everything. Though everything seemed to work in favor of the NIS team, the last scene of the episode showed Lala getting into a car accident, hanging for her life.

Here's the official synopsis by CBS:

"When the murder of Pedro Hernandez is unearthed, Gibbs (Austin Stowell) faces a reckoning. But when he needs his team most, the loyalty of one is brought into question, on the first season finale of NCIS: ORIGINS."

The series stars Diany Rodriguez, Austin Stowell, Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Caleb Foote in prominent roles. Here's the recap of the episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about the latest episode of NCIS: Origins. Reader's discretion is advised.

Lara Macy suspects Gibbs for Pedro Hernandez's murder in NCIS: Origins season finale

NCIS: Origins finale began with Mark Harmon's narration about Lala's habit of sneaking into her neighbor's swimming pool for some solitude. However, the peace did not last long as her friend Lara Macy, a military police officer, reached out to her for help in solving the Pedro Hernandez murder case.

Hernandez was a drug kingpin who had killed Leroy Gibbs' wife and daughter. It was revealed that Gibbs sniped him with the help of Mike Franks. Here, fans got to see the first revelation that Lala was also a helper to Gibbs and was thus an accessory to the crime.

Macy told Lala that the case was handled poorly, and she was investigating it again. She suspected Gibbs, but the only thing that could tie him to the case was the murder weapon, as the bullet that killed him was still stuck in his skull. If she could get something on Gibbs, she would get the permission to exhume his remains.

Mike, Lala, Randolf, and Gibbs try to cover up the case

Macy had asked for Lala's help to interrogate Gibbs, unaware of her involvement in the murder. Lala immediately informed Gibbs and Franks of the latest development, which set off a panic button. They began examining all the loose ends that could lead the investigation further. Eventually, they decided to let Macy speak with Gibbs, given that he would deny everything.

Macy visited Gibbs in his apartment, where he did what was decided. However, the interrogation got heated after the mention of his late wife and daughter. Gibbs, Lala, and Franks told everything to Randolf, shooting his anxiety to the roof.

They suspected that Macy had a source, who they thought was Flaco. They went to see him in his territory, which turned into a dangerous standoff between his guys versus Gibbs and Randolf. When Flaco was ruled out, Franks accused Lala of being the source, which did not sit well with her.

Seeing the reaction, Gibbs decided to do the right thing and turn himself in by giving the sniper rifle to Macy. Later, he met Lala during her swim time and informed her about it.

Lala gets into an accident in the NCIS: Origins season finale

NCIS: Origins finale was mostly focused on Lala, her feelings, and the things she had to deal with being a female agent. She wouldn't let her career slip for something she knew was not wrong. She confronted Macy and begged her not to go ahead with the investigation as it would ruin her life.

Macy was a good friend to Lala, and so she dropped the case. She even told Frank that her source was actually Gibbs himself, who had spoken a few extra words after getting arrested for a drunk bar fight.

The episode ended with Harmon's voiceover, saying that he never told the story about Lala. Then, viewers of the series saw her getting badly injured after her car flipped trying to save a little girl. The closing shot showed Lala hanging upside down, with blood coming out of her face.

Stay tuned for further updates on NCIS: Origins as the show returns with the second season this fall.

